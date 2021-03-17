Campbell River gymnasts compete in their first Virtual Invitational meet

The Campbell River gymnastics Association (CRGA) participated in what, for most of the team, was their first virtual competition of the year – the Christie Fraser Invitational hosted by the Langley Gymnastics Foundation.

On Feb. 21, the team recorded routines for 40 athletes and submitted their videos to be judged. It was a great experience for the athletes as they were cheering each other on as they went. They felt they had great results coming home with four All Around Champions and seven athletes finishing in the top three in their respective divisions. Athletes combined for over 40 individual medals.

The following are the results of the CRGA athletes…

JO10

Brooklyn Batch won the Gold medal on Floor, captured the Silver medals on Vault, Bars and Beam to come home as the All Around Champion!

JO9

Ksenia Stansell captured the Gold medal on Vault, won the Silver medal on Beam, took the Bronze on Floor, finished 4th on Bars to come home with the Silver medal in the All Around.

Hannah Herschler won the Bronze medal on Vault, placed 6th on Bars, Beam and Floor to come home in 6th place in the All Around.

JO7

Ava Herschler captured the 5th place ribbon on Bars, took 6th place on Vault, finished 9th on Floor and 10th on Beam to come home in 7th place in the All Around.

Ava Lee took the 8th place ribbon on Beam, placed 10th on Vault and Floor, finished 13th on Bars to come home in 10th place in the All Around.

Isabella Michael place 11th on Vault and Floor, took 12th place on Bars, finished 13th on Beam to come home in 12th place in the All Around.

Shea Bridgen won the 4th place ribbon on Beam, placed 8th on Bars, finished 12th on Vault to finished in 13th place in the All Around.

JO6 Senior

Miley Konrad won the Gold medal on Bars, captured the Bronze medal on Beam, took the 4th place ribbon on Floor, finished 11th on Vault to come home with the Bronze medal in the All Around.

Anna Wheatley won the Silver medal on Beam, placed 5th on Vault and 6th on Floor, finished 9th on Bars to come home in 7th place in the All Around.

Julie Hold captured the 8th place ribbon on Vault, placed 11th on Bars and Beam, finished 13th on Floor to come home in 10th place in the All Around.

JO6 Junior

Anna Harris won the 8th place ribbon on Floor, took 9th place on Bars, finished 10th on Beam and 11th on Vault to come home in 8th place in the All Around.

Isabelle Alsager captured 9th place on Beam, took home 10th place on both Vault and Floor, finished 12th on Bars to come home in 9th place in the All Around.

Rihanna Dill won the 7th place ribbon on Bars, took 9th place on Floor, finished 12th on Beam and 14th on Vault to come home in 12th place in the All Around.

JO6 Child

Kaylie Lofstrom captured the 5th place ribbon on Vault, took 6th place on both Bars and Beam, finished 7th on Floor to come home in 6th place in the All Around.

JO4 Senior

Ryley Gordon won the 6th place ribbon on Beam, took 7th place on Bars, finished 8th on Floor and 9th on Vault to come home in 6th place in the All Around.

Persia Tabarsi captured the 8th place ribbon on Beam, took 10th place on Floor, finished 11th on Bars and 12th on Vault to come home in 11th place in the All Around.

Miwako McGuffie-Ogasawara won the 9th place ribbon on Beam, took 11th place on Floor, finished 13th on Vault and Bars to come home in 13th place in the All Around.

JO4 Junior

Sophie Pallan captured the Slver medal on Vault, won the 5th place ribbon on Beam, placed 7th on Floor and 9th on Bars to come home in 5th place in the All Around.

Haylee Toohey won the 5th place ribbon on Floor, took home the 6th place ribbons on Bars and Beam, finished 8th on Vault to come home in 6th place in the All Around.

Jaycee LaFrance won the 6th place ribbon on Floor, took the 7th place ribbon on Bars, finished 9th on Vault and 10th on Beam to come home in 7th place in the All Around.

Chloe Stewart captured the 7th place ribbons on Bars and Floor, placed 9th on Beam and 11th on Vault to come home in 8th place in the All Around.

Hannah Thomas won the 7th place ribbon on Beam, finished 10th on Vault, Bars and Floor to come home tied for 8th place in the All Around.

Grace Fraser captured the 5th place ribbon on Vault, placed 9th on Floor, finished 11th on both Bars and Beam to come home in 10th place in the All Around.

Olivia Fawbert placed 11th on Floor, finished 12th on Vault, Bars and Beam to come home in 11th place in the All Around.

JO4 Child

Lacey Palmer placed 10th on both Vault and Floor, finished 11th on Bars and 12th on Beam to come home in 11th place in the All Around.

JO3 Senior

Paityn Giesbrecht won the 8th place ribbons on both Bars and Floor, finished 12th on both Vault and Beam to come home in 10th place in the All Around.

Avery McColl captured the 7th place ribbon on Vault, placed 12th on both Bars and Floor, finished 13th on Beam to come home in 13th place in the All Around.

JO2 2009-2012

Alyse Aydon captured the Gold medal on Beam, won the Bronze medal on Bars, placed 6th on Floor and 10th on Vault to come home with the Bronze medal in the All Around.

Ali Maga won the Bronze medal on Vault, placed 7th on Beam, finished 10th on Bars and 13th on Floor to come home in 9th place in the All Around.

Hannah Sumner captured the 4th place ribbon on Beam, took home 8th place on Floor, finished 9th on Vault and 13th on Bars to come home in 12th place in the All Around.

Nahla Birchard placed 9th on Floor, took 11th on Bars, finished 12th on Beam and 13th on Vault to come home in 13th place in the All Around.

JO2 2013-2014

Linnea Jones won the Bronze medal on Beam, took the 5th place ribbon on Floor, finished 6th on Vault and 7th on Bars to come home in 5th place in the All Around.

Leah Simonett captured the Bronze medal on Vault, took the 4th place ribbon on bars, finished 11th on Beam and 14th on Floor to come home in 6th place in the All Around.

Drew Thomson won the 5th place ribbon on Vault, placed 9th on Beam, finished 11th on Floor and 12th on bars to come home in 7th place in the All Around.

Callie Bukta captured the 4th place ribbon on Floor, placed 13th on both Vault and Beam, finished 15th on Bars to come home in 13th place in the All Around.

MAG Junior

Caron Ogg captured the Gold medals on Pommel Horse, Rings, Vault, Parallel Bars and High Bar, won the Silver medal on Floor to come home as the All Around Champion!

MAG Provincial 5

Jack Martin won the Gold medals on Pommel Horse, Rings, Vault, and High Bar, captured the Silver medal on Floor, took the Bronze medal on Parallel Bars to come home as the All Around Champion!

MAG Provincial 4

Owen Harbo won the Silver medal on Parallel Bars, captured the Bronze medal on Vault, placed 7th on Floor, finished 10th on Pommel Horse and 13th on High Bar to come home in 7th place in the All Around.

MAG Provincial 3

River Wangler won the Gold medal on Vault, captured the Silver medals on Pommel Horse, Rings, Parallel Bars and High Bar, placed 5th on Floor to come home as the All Around Champion!

Campbell Rivergymnastics