Campbell River gymnasts become 2019 Island Champions

Shyanne Johnson became the Island Champion on bars and beam in the JO 5 division. Photo by Stephanie Ogg

The Island Championships where held June 15/16 in Nanaimo this year and Campbell River athletes had a strong showing.

The Campbell River Gymnastics Association sent athletes representing their club in JO levels 3 to 7. They came home with a total of 14 medals and highlights include Shyanne Johnson becoming the Island Champion on bars and beam in the JO 5 division, Thea Gavel becoming the Island Champion on beam in the JO 4 A division, Kaylie Lofstrom and Scarlet Walker each becoming Island Champions on vault in their respected JO 3 C and D divisions. This was the last competition of the year for their athletes and a great way to finish.

Below are the full results.

JO 7

Shea Bridgen won the Silver medal on floor, captured the Bronze medal on beam, finished 4th on bars and 6th on vault to come home in 4th place in the All Around.

Jadea Wilson captured the Bronze medals on bars and floor, placed 4th on beam, finished 5th on vault to come home in 5th place in the All Around.

Isabella Michael won the 4th place ribbon on vault, placed 5th on both beam and floor, finished 6th on bars to come home in 6th place in the All Around.

JO 6 Group A

Ava Lee won the Silver medal on beam, placed 5th on bars, finished 7th on vault and 11th on floor to come home in 6th place in the All Around.

JO 6 Group B

Ayla Wheatley won the 5th place ribbons on both vault and floor, finished 6th on beam and 7th on bars to come home in 6th place in the All Around.

Rihanna Dill captured the 5th place ribbon on floor, took 7th on beam, finished 8th on bars and 9th on vault to come home in 8th place in the All Around.

Isabelle Alsager won the 5th place ribbon on vault, placed 9th on both bars and floor, finished 10th on beam to come home in 10th place in the All Around.

JO 5

Shyanne Johnson became Island Champion on both bars and beam, won the 4th place ribbons on both vault and floor to come home with the Bronze medal in the All Around.

JO 4 group A

Thea Gavel became Island Champion on the beam, captured the Silver medal on floor, finished 4th on both vault and bars to come home with the Bronze medal in the All Around.

Ava Levins won the Bronze medal on vault, bars, beam and floor and came home in 4th place in the All Around.

JO 4 Group B

Myah Ward won the 5th place ribbon on beam, placed 7th on both bars and floor, finished 8th on vault to come home in 8th place in the All Around.

JO 4 Group C

Sophie Mayers won the 8th place ribbon on vault, placed 10th on both beam and floor, finished 12th on bars to come home in 11th place in the All Around.

JO 3 Group A

Persia Tabarsi won the Bronze medal on vault, won the 4th place ribbon on floor, finished 5th on beam and 8th on bars to come home in 4th place in the All Around.

Anna Wheatley won the Bronze medal on floor, won the 5th place ribbon on vault, finished 6th on bars and 8th on beam to come home in 5th place in the All Around.

JO 3 Group B

Myya Lanqvist won the 6th place ribbon on vault, placed 8th on both bars and floor, finished 9th on beam to come home in 9th place in the All Around.

Wynn Cameron won the 4th place ribbon on vault, placed 7th on floor, finished 10th on bars and 12th on beam to come home in 11th place in the All Around.

Hannah Thomas won the 10th place ribbon on beam and vault, placed 11th on bars and 12th on floor to come home in 12th place in the All Around.

Phoenix Grenzberg placed 11th on both vault and floor, finished 12th on both bars and beam to come home in 13th place in the All Around.

JO 3 Group C

Sophie Pallan won the 5th place ribbon on vault, took the 6th place ribbon on bars, finished 7th on beam and 10th on floor to come home in 9th place in the All Around.

Kaylie Lofstrom became the Island Champion on vault, won the 8th place ribbon on beam, finished 9th on floor and 10th on bars to come home in 10th place in the All Around.

Grace Fraser won the 5th place ribbon on vault, took the 8th place ribbon on bars, finished 10th on beam and 11th on floor to come home in 11th place in the All Around.

Ariana Mullett won the 6th place ribbon on beam, took 8th place on vault, finished 11th on bars and 13th on floor to come home in 12th place in the All Around.

Olivia Fawbert won the 9th place ribbon on beam, took 10th place on vault, finished 11th on floor and 13th on bars to come home in 13th place in the All Around.

Jaycee Lafrance took 11th place on beam and vault, finished 12th on both bars and floor to come home in 14th place in the All Around.

JO 3 Group D

Madison Cook won the Bronze medal on bars, captured the 4th place ribbons on both vault and floor, finished 5th on beam to come home in 4th place in the All Around.

Haylee Toohey won the 4th place ribbon on vault, placed 5th on bars, finished 6th on both beam and floor to come home in 7th place in the All Around.

Scarlett Walker became the Island Champion on vault, won the 5th place ribbon on floor, finished 7th on bars and 8th on beam to come home in 8th place in the All Around.