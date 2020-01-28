Campbell River Gymnastics represent at the BC Winter Games trials

The Campbell River Gymnastics Association (CRGA) sent three athletes to the BC Winter Games Trials held in Nanaimo on Jan. 5.

Each athlete had new skills to demonstrate and had moved up into a new level.

Hannah Herschler was set to move up two levels and compete in the JO (Junior Olympic) Level 8 division for the first time before hurting her foot in warm up on vault warming up a new tsukahara vault.

Ava Lee competed in the JO 7 showing her giants on bars for the first time in competition.

Rayne Loock also competed in the JO 7 category showing a yurochenko vault, a clear hip to handstand and a giant on bars as well as a walkover back handspring series and roundoff back tuck dismount on the beam.

In the JO 7 category, Ava Lee took 5th place on the beam, placed 9th on both vault and bars and finished 10th on floor to come home in 12th place in the All Around.

Rayne Loock took 7th place on beam, and finished 11th on vault, bars and floor to come home in 13th place in the All Around.

The next competition for the athletes will be in Coquitlam at the Winterfest competition in Club Aviva.