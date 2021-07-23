Gymnast Jordan Loock showing off her winnings after the Canadian National Championships. Photo supplied

Gymnast Jordan Loock showing off her winnings after the Canadian National Championships. Photo supplied

Campbell River gymnast makes history at Canadian Championships

Jordan Loock brought home medals, helped B.C. team to top spot

A Campbell River gymnast has made history, becoming the first girl from the local club to qualify for the Canadian Championships, bringing home a medal and helping B.C. to the top spot in the competition.

Jordon Loock, a gymnast from the Campbell River Gymnastics Association qualified in a virtual competition between June 14 and 20. She was filmed in the local gym, competing in the younger JO 10 division.

Loock had a strong competition, bringing home the first medals from the Canadian Championships, a silver medal on bars. She followed that up with a 4th place finish on vault, a 6th place on floor and 9th place on beam. Loock’s performance placed her in 4th overall in the competition, which helped cinch the B.C. team’s gold medal.

Full results and video from the competition are available online.

RELATED: Campbell River gymnasts have strong showing at the virtual provincial championships

Campbell River gymnasts land at Garden City Invitational


