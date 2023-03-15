Campbell River gymnast Jackson Martin comes back from the Canada Games with a silver medal earned as a member of Team BC. Photo contributed

Campbell River gymnast Jackson Martin comes back from the Canada Games with a silver medal earned as a member of Team BC. Photo contributed

Campbell River gymnast Jackson Martin brings home medals from Canada Games

Next up will be the Canadian Championships

Jackson Martin from the Campbell River Springs became the first Campbell River Gymnast to make Team BC to the Canada Games.

Team BC started the competition wining the silver medal behind the gold medal team Ontario. Martin had a great performance contributing five scores to count towards the overall team score for B.C. On day two, Martin competed in the individual All Around final where he ended up in 16th place in the All Around.

Martin made two event finals, vault where he stuck a fantastic tsuk layout with a one and a half twist to earn the silver medal. On rings finals, Martin was able to walk away with a fifth place finish. Martin scored a personal best on floor with a 13 and a personal best on vault with a 14.025.

Next big thing for Martin will be the Canadian Championships later in May.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell Rivergymnastics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
What is Better than New Bike Day?
Next story
Softball Canada 2023 Women’s National Team features overwhelming number of B.C. athletes

Just Posted

John Hart Dam, Campbell River. BC Hydro photo
Temporary road closures coming up for Strathcona and John Hart dams

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Search warrant results in drug and weapons charges

The Campbell River Blind Curling team are from left to right Richard (sighted guide), Kelvin, Maureen, Jeremy, Arthur, and Bruce (Coach). Photo courtesy Kelvin Adams
Campbell River blind curling team takes second place at western championships

Buttle Lake in Strathcona Provincial Park. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Wilderness Institute invites public to annual general meeting

Pop-up banner image