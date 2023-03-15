Campbell River gymnast Jackson Martin brings home medals from Canada Games

Next up will be the Canadian Championships

Campbell River gymnast Jackson Martin comes back from the Canada Games with a silver medal earned as a member of Team BC. Photo contributed

Jackson Martin from the Campbell River Springs became the first Campbell River Gymnast to make Team BC to the Canada Games.

Team BC started the competition wining the silver medal behind the gold medal team Ontario. Martin had a great performance contributing five scores to count towards the overall team score for B.C. On day two, Martin competed in the individual All Around final where he ended up in 16th place in the All Around.

Martin made two event finals, vault where he stuck a fantastic tsuk layout with a one and a half twist to earn the silver medal. On rings finals, Martin was able to walk away with a fifth place finish. Martin scored a personal best on floor with a 13 and a personal best on vault with a 14.025.

Next big thing for Martin will be the Canadian Championships later in May.

