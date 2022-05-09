Campbell River gymnast competes at the Western Canadian Championships

Competing in level CCP 9, on day one she finished in ninth place All Around and qualified for finals

Hannah Herschler represented Team BC, for the first time, as a wild card at the Western Canadian Championships in Winnipeg, Manitoba on April 20-24. Photo contributed

Competing in level CCP 9, on day one she finished in ninth place All Around and qualified for finals with a third place on the Beam and fourth place on Bars respectively. She placed ninth on Vault and 24th on Floor. In the finals she finished fourth again on Bars and sixth on the Beam. The next big competition for Herschler will be the Canadian Championships near the end of May.

