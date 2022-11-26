Campbell River gets in the soccer spirit this weekend

The first day of the Campbell River Soccer Celebration Weekend went off without a hitch, despite dark clouds threatening rain all morning.
From 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Campbell River Youth Soccer held its end-of-season jamboree, with a final tournament played at Robron Field. The fun continued inside the field house, there the Argentina v. Mexico World Cup game was played on the TV for fans of all ages.
Later, the Vancouver Island Soccer League Campbell River team took on the Saanich Fusion.
More fun is slated for Sunday, with a watch party of the Canada v. Croatia game starting bright and early (8 a.m.) at the Coast Discovery Inn.
Later, there will be a foosball tournament and drop in soccer at the Community Centre gym, and the Germany v. Spain game will be on screen there as well. That all begins at 10:30 a.m.
The weekend ends off with a screening of the movie “Soccer Mom” at the Library starting at 1 p.m.
All events are free and open for all ages. There are also chances to win prizes from Sports Experts, Coho Books and Voyageurs Canadian Soccer Supporters.
