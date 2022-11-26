Campbell River gets in the soccer spirit this weekend

Saturday marked the final tournament for the Campbell River Youth Soccer Association this year. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror The FIFA World Cup game was on at the Robron Field House on Saturday morning. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror A concession kept people fed and warm through the cold drizzly morning. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Watching the Beautiful Game. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

The first day of the Campbell River Soccer Celebration Weekend went off without a hitch, despite dark clouds threatening rain all morning.

From 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Campbell River Youth Soccer held its end-of-season jamboree, with a final tournament played at Robron Field. The fun continued inside the field house, there the Argentina v. Mexico World Cup game was played on the TV for fans of all ages.

Later, the Vancouver Island Soccer League Campbell River team took on the Saanich Fusion.

More fun is slated for Sunday, with a watch party of the Canada v. Croatia game starting bright and early (8 a.m.) at the Coast Discovery Inn.

Later, there will be a foosball tournament and drop in soccer at the Community Centre gym, and the Germany v. Spain game will be on screen there as well. That all begins at 10:30 a.m.

The weekend ends off with a screening of the movie “Soccer Mom” at the Library starting at 1 p.m.

All events are free and open for all ages. There are also chances to win prizes from Sports Experts, Coho Books and Voyageurs Canadian Soccer Supporters.

RELATED: Legendary local soccer coach expects men’s World Cup success will have same impact women’s did

Fans inspired despite Canadian loss in first World Cup appearance since 1986



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverLocal Sportssoccer