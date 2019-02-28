Campbell River fighter Kaitlynn Jorgensen (right) takes on Stephanie Palisse in Vancouver on Feb. 22 at AMA 33.

Campbell River fighter falls short of title by split decision

For Campbell River fighter Kaitlynn Jorgensen, Feb. 22 in Vancouver at AMA 33 was a shot for the BC Featherweight Muay Thai Kickboxing Title.

In front of a sold-out venue, with a large cheering contingent of teammates, friends and family, Jorgensen faced off against fellow contender Stephanie Palisse in a four-round war.

When the dust settled, Jorgensen found herself on the wrong side of a razor thin split decision. The entire four rounds featured non-stop action, with both competitors throwing a high volume of strikes. Jorgensen commented after the fight, “I thought that we put on a great battle. I’m pretty happy with my performance although in the fourth round I wish I let loose a little more.”

Throughout the bout, Palisse would flurry with quick-punching combinations which Jorgensen would immediately counter with more powerful and damaging strikes. Jorgensen controlled the clinch and dumped her opponent (when a fighter throws or sweeps their opponent to the ground) in the second and fourth rounds. For judges scoring the fight, sometimes optics and striking volume score better than damage and control, and unfortunately for Jorgensen, this was the case for two of the three judges on Friday night.

Jorgensen showed no ill effects from the four-round battle and, although disappointed with the judges’ decision, she was gracious in defeat, saying, “The decision was a hard one to swallow, but when you leave it in the hands of the judges you have the possibility of it not going your way. With that being said, we are onto bigger things, and hopefully more belts in the future.”

Jorgensen, along with her team – dubbed Team Bastian – that trains out of the Heart and Soul Muay Thai gym in Campbellton, was not kidding about quickly moving on, as Jorgensen is eyeing a possible return to the ring in about a month.

For the rest of Team Bastian, March will be a busy month. Marlene Noel and Brenna Jardine have fights schedule in Calgary on March 2 and Morgan Holling will be stepping into the ring in Victoria on March 22.

Previous story
Viral video shows tiny Nova Scotia hockey players tumbling adorably onto ice
Next story
Because it’s should always be fun

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP seek help in locating missing person

Kevin Muchikekwanape last seen in Campbell River on Feb. 20

Ready Renaissance helps train Canadian response teams for future international disasters

A fictional 8.0 magnitude earthquake rocked the fictional country of Kalasy on Valentine’s Day

Campbell River anglers concerned over possibility of chinook closure

‘The social, and obviously economic, impact of that would be enormous – and enormously negative’

Campbell River family’s ordeal prompts calls for more housing supply and protection for renters

Discrimination against renters on social assistance common in B.C., advocates say

Campbell River Hospice lighting damaged for third time

Culprits caught on video damaging the lighting in garden

Wilkinson under fire for appearing out of touch amid B.C.’s rental crisis

The Opposition leader recounted his time as a renter while critizing the NDP’s rental protections

B.C. woman wrongfully held in hospital for almost one year: Judge

There was no court order in place

FortisBC to move to flat electricity rate by 2023

Utility to gradually reduce and increase necessary rates over next five years

Premier Horgan may ‘run the other way’ if approached about Sir John A. Macdonald statue

Leader jokes about controversial statue during press conference

VIDEO: Explosions, fire rock B.C. homeless camp

Witnesses heard three to four explosions at the Anita Place tent city in Maple Ridge.

B.C. parents support their adult children to the tune of $6,800 a year: poll

Poll suggests B.C. parents spend the most in the country on their adult children, even if it impacts retirement

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

Kids join forces to rescue eight-year-old boy dangling from chairlift in B.C.

Boys rewarded with season passes to the mountain

B.C. caregivers to get increase for housing developmentally disabled

Family member pay nearly doubles, making it same as foster parents

Most Read