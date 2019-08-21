Campbell River Eagles soar on home course in BC waterskiing provincials

Campbell River water skiers took on the province on their home course in the B.C. Waterski Provincial Championships last weekend.
McIvor Lake was the scene for more than 70 competitors arriving from across the provinceand the local skiers in the Campbell River Eagles Waterski Club showed well with top finishes in a number of categories.
Local skiers results:
Boys U10
Landon Rosse – Slalom, 1st.
Henry Laxdal – Slalom, 2nd.
Boys U12
Logan Wright – Slalom, 1st.
Grayson Wright – Slalaom, 2nd.
Finnley Cyr – Slalom, 4th; Tricks, 2nd; Jump, 3rd.
MenU17
Tyler Jochimski – Slalom, 1st; Tricks, 3rd; Jump, 4th.
Women U17
Faith Barton – Slalom, 6th.
Men
Cory Bate – Slalom 2nd.
Men3
Brant Laxdal – Slalom, 2nd.
Ken Watkin – Slalom, 3rd.
Jody Wright – Slalom, 4th.
Women3
Sarah Wright – Slalom, 1st; Tricks, 2nd; Jump, 1st.
Kim Brown – Slalom, 2nd; Tricks, 1st; Jump, 1st.
Men5
Cliff Cyr – Slalom, 2nd.