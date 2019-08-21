Campbell River Eagles soar on home course in BC waterskiing provincials

Nathaniel Jefferson of Vancouver comes in for a landing during the Mens U17 jump event at the Waterski BC provincials at McIvor Lake on Saturday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River water skiers took on the province on their home course in the B.C. Waterski Provincial Championships last weekend.

McIvor Lake was the scene for more than 70 competitors arriving from across the provinceand the local skiers in the Campbell River Eagles Waterski Club showed well with top finishes in a number of categories.

Local skiers results:

Boys U10

Landon Rosse – Slalom, 1st.

Henry Laxdal – Slalom, 2nd.

Boys U12

Logan Wright – Slalom, 1st.

Grayson Wright – Slalaom, 2nd.

Finnley Cyr – Slalom, 4th; Tricks, 2nd; Jump, 3rd.

MenU17

Tyler Jochimski – Slalom, 1st; Tricks, 3rd; Jump, 4th.

Women U17

Faith Barton – Slalom, 6th.

Men

Cory Bate – Slalom 2nd.

Men3

Brant Laxdal – Slalom, 2nd.

Ken Watkin – Slalom, 3rd.

Jody Wright – Slalom, 4th.

Women3

Sarah Wright – Slalom, 1st; Tricks, 2nd; Jump, 1st.

Kim Brown – Slalom, 2nd; Tricks, 1st; Jump, 1st.

Men5

Cliff Cyr – Slalom, 2nd.