From left are Ella Gregory, Peyton Feltham, McKayla Lawson, Ava Feltham, Miley Konrad, Shea Bridgen, Linden Dumouchelle and Madison Cote, award recipients from the Feb. 29 festival. Photo supplied.

Campbell River dancers take home festival awards

Dancers to attend provincial festival in June

Dancers from Studio North Dance Academy were awarded for their efforts at the North Island Festival of Performing Arts on Feb. 29.

Eight dancers from the academy were awarded at the annual event. Dancers at the festival can be recommended to compete in the provincial Performing Arts BC Festival. Four of the dancers were chosen to participate at the provincial festival, two were chosen as alternates and two as merited participants. Provincial representatives must qualify through a local festival to be eligible for provincials. Alternates and merited participants are allowed to attend the festival and participate in some events.

Award recipients are: Madison Cote as a provincial representative for modern dance, Ella Gregory as representative for ballet, Peyton Feltham for Stage, Linden Dumouchelle also for stage, Shea Bridgen will be attending as a modern alternate, Miley Konrad will be a stage alternate, Ava Feltham was awarded as a ballet merited participant, and McKayla Lawson as a modern merited participant. Lawson was also the recipient of the Unite scholarship.

All representatives and MPs have their registration fee for provincials paid as part of the award. Provincials will be held in Cranbrook from June 2-6.

RELATED: Rotary Honours Concert celebrates young Campbell River performers

Magic of the Nutcracker coming to Campbell River


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Dance

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Elvis returns to lead Blue Jackets to 2-1 triumph over Canucks
Next story
Campbell River’s Jalen Price marks WHL milestone

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Campbell River Mirror celebrates female business community

Women of Business special issue published last week

Campbell River’s Jalen Price marks WHL milestone

Price recently skated in his 100th WHL game

It’s almost time for Campbell River to Paint The Town Red

It’s just about time to Paint the Town Red, Campbell River. Starting… Continue reading

Body found on Cortes Island

RCMP “very confident” body that of missing Miles Meester

Running from depression to the ranks of Team Canada

‘I think I’ll very much feel like a little fish in a big pond, but I’ll have the biggest smile there’

VIDEO: Elizabeth Warren makes SNL cameo after dropping out of Democratic race

Warren made fun of how she was portrayed during campaign

B.C. up to 32 coronavirus cases, one care home resident has died

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

B.C. runner ‘a bit gutted’ that COVID-19 virus concerns postponed major event

Organizers of World Half-Marathon Championships in Gydnia, Poland delay till October

Canada’s top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19

Update comes as Canada prepares to repatriate 237 Canadians on a cruise ship expected to dock in California

‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

B.C.’s top doctor has been part of the fight against SARS, ebola, flu

Man dies in Whistler after RCMP use baton, pepper spray, electric shock in altercation

Whistler RCMP said they responded to a call about an intoxicated man in the Village

Coronavirus-infected cruise ship carrying Canadians set to dock in California

There are 21 people diagnosed with COVID-19 aboard the Grand Princess

Elvis returns to lead Blue Jackets to 2-1 triumph over Canucks

Vancouver clings to final Western Conference playoff spot

Most Read