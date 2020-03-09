Campbell River dancers take home festival awards

Dancers from Studio North Dance Academy were awarded for their efforts at the North Island Festival of Performing Arts on Feb. 29.

Eight dancers from the academy were awarded at the annual event. Dancers at the festival can be recommended to compete in the provincial Performing Arts BC Festival. Four of the dancers were chosen to participate at the provincial festival, two were chosen as alternates and two as merited participants. Provincial representatives must qualify through a local festival to be eligible for provincials. Alternates and merited participants are allowed to attend the festival and participate in some events.

Award recipients are: Madison Cote as a provincial representative for modern dance, Ella Gregory as representative for ballet, Peyton Feltham for Stage, Linden Dumouchelle also for stage, Shea Bridgen will be attending as a modern alternate, Miley Konrad will be a stage alternate, Ava Feltham was awarded as a ballet merited participant, and McKayla Lawson as a modern merited participant. Lawson was also the recipient of the Unite scholarship.

All representatives and MPs have their registration fee for provincials paid as part of the award. Provincials will be held in Cranbrook from June 2-6.

