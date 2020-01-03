Karly King Simpson (left) of Campbell River and Connar Croteau of Victoria are teaming up for the Qualico Mixed Curling Classic in Canmore from Jan. 2-5. Qualico Mixed Doubles Curling Photo/Facebook

Campbell River curler competing against top mixed doubles teams

Karly King Simpson teamed up with Connar Croteau for Qualico Mixed Doubles Classic

A Campbell River curler is going toe to toe with a few of her childhood role models this week.

Karly King Simpson has teamed up with Victoria’s Connar Croteau for the Qualico Mixed Doubles Classic, held in Banff and Canmore, Alta. from Jan. 2 to 5.

The event features 36 teams from across the world including Olympians John Morris and Rachel Homan, as well as Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing and Chelsea Carey and Braedan Moskowy.

Mixed curling was recently added to the Winter Olympic program and made its Olympic debut in Korea in 2018. Canada’s John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes won gold.

So far in the tournament, King Simpson and Croteau are 0-1. They fell 2-12 to Gina Aitken and Scott Andrews of Scotland on the opening day of the competition. They face Marlene Albrecht and Matt Wozniak of Switzerland next at 11:30 a.m. MT. The pair has one more game later today against Melanie Puzzie and Scott Moncur of Canmore.

King Simpson and Croteau then wrap up the round-robin against Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing Saturday morning and against Marie Turmann and Harri Lill of Estonia in the afternoon.

