Karly King Simpson (left) of Campbell River and Connar Croteau of Victoria are through to the championship round at the BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championships in Hope. Qualico Mixed Doubles Curling Photo/Facebook

Campbell River curler advances to championship round at provincials

Karly King Simpson and partner Connar Croteau play a knockout game tonight

A Campbell River curler is through to the championship round at the BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championships.

Karly King Simpson and partner Connar Croteau, of Victoria, beat the Nelson duo of Kristina Little and Nathan Small in an eight-end tiebreaker 6-4.

Both teams had a 5-2 record in Pool B after seven games of pool play at the provincial championships in Hope.

With the victory, King Simpon and Croteau advance to the championship round. As the number two team from Pool B, they will face the second-place team from Pool A, Kayla Wilson and Troy Cowan, also from Vancouver Island.

The winner of their match, scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight, will face the loser of the all-Victoria championship round game. That one features the winners of Pool A and Pool B: Carley Sandwith and partner Cameron de Jong and Steph Jackson-Baier and partner Corey Chester.

The winner will be decided Sunday. The final game starts at 2 p.m.

curling

Most Read