Campbell River crosstown rivals meet in highschool boys basketball action

Boys highschool AAA Island basketball action saw crosstown rivals Carihi Tyees visit Timberline Wolves Tuesday.

The trip across town was worth it for the Tyees as they came away with a 56-46 victory in the regular season game. The Tyees lead all the way but a concerted push by the Wolves in the second half was starting to reel them in. Not enough, in the end though.

Next up in league play for Carihi is a match against Wellington on Jan. 28 in Nanaimo while Timberline travels to Courtenay for a game against Mark Isfeld the same day.

Carihi hosts the RCMP tournament Jan. 31-Feb 1.

