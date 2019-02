Timberline Wolves cruised to two straight wins in their own Timberline RCMP Tournament in boys basketball Friday and Saturday.

The Wolves downed first Pacfic Christian School 92-82 then Kwalikum Secondary 64-58 but ran into their crosstown nemesis Carihi Tyees who squeaked out an 89-85 win over the host Wolves. Carihi had previously beaten Highland Secondary 72-39.