Campbell River Cricket Club rises from the ashes

The longest international cricket match was between England and South Africa in 1939. The game lasted nine days, but ended in a draw, despite South Africa scoring 1,111 to England’s 970 runs. England had to leave the match early to catch the last boat out of South Africa before the outbreak of World War II.
This is the first match report of a Campbell River Cricket Club (CRCC) game for more than five years, so we hope you’ll indulge us for a few paragraphs and enjoy the story. CRCC was founded in 1992 and had several successful seasons before ebbing and flowing in the intervening 25 years. A rejuvenated side held our first competitive match last weekend, when we played Arrowsmith Cricket Club in Qualicum Beach.
Sunday afternoon was hot and humid, perfect for sitting on the deck sipping a few cold brews, but quite a challenge to be playing a six-hour game of cricket.
CRCC batted first with great expectations. Our opening batsman (and ferocious fast bowler) Ben George had hit every ball served up to him for miles during practices at Carihi School, and we relaxed on the boundary, ready to have some fun. Unfortunately, because Qualicum Beach was short of a couple of players, we had enlisted Steve Cannon, one of our player’s mates from Australia, to help the opposition out, and he was both an accomplished bowler and batsman. Cannon had our top prospect caught out without scoring a single run on the first ball of the match. Disaster? Possibly, though getting a fast bowler out with the first ball of the match might well come back to haunt the opposition.
Aadil Dhansay and Matt Wooff steadied the ship for CRCC for the next 20 overs of our scheduled 40, patiently wearing down a top-class bowling attack and putting on 40 runs to the halfway point. Nick Arnold, Joe Myers, Josh Taylor and John Jepson all helped put a spurt on after the midway point of the game, before Adam Panziersa smashed the ball to all corners, scoring 14 runs in a single over and pushing us towards a decent total, before our veterans, Jim Bagley and Quentin Dodd managed to add a couple more runs to end with a respectable total of 133 runs.
When Qualicum Beach’s opening batsmen came out, with George Higham sporting a cricket helmet, immaculate kit and a new bat, we knew we had a contest in the making. But George was fired up after his early dismissal and fired down a few thunderbolts, ably assisted with John Jepson bowling at the other end, and we reduced Qualicum Beach to sixteen runs with three wickets down in the opening eight overs of the match. Wooff and Dhansay took up the attack with an intelligent spell of bowling, only conceding 26 runs between them and taking another two wickets in the next 10 overs.
Some smart bowling from Joe Myers and Nick Arnold brought us to the brink of victory, before George and Jepson came back into the attack to mop up the Qualicum Beach final batsmen for what turned out to be an emphatic 31 run win.
