Campbell River Comets celebrate a great 2019 season

The Campbell River Comets Track & Field Club held their annual awards night Thursday, Nov. 14, following another successful season in 2019.
This year’s Rookie of the Year Award was shared by three Comets: Kaylie Lofstrom, Carter Granson and Jonah Christiansen-Barker.
Most Outstanding JD Female Athlete went to Victoria Hoffman, while Ryan Lofstrom took home Most Outstanding JD Male Athlete.
The 2019 Outstanding U-16 Female Athlete was won by Anna Chatterton, and the Outstanding U-16 Male Athlete award went to Diego Christiansen-Barker.
Other awards and winners for 2019 included:
Female Sportsmanship Award – Kiana Danielson;
Male Sportsmanship Award – Logan Wright and Trent Perras;
Most Improved Female Athlete – Lacie Simmons;
Most Improved Male Athlete – Rhys Merwin;
Paul Messinger Award, named after CR Comets’ co-founder, given to the year’s most dedicated athlete – Elisabeth Hoffman.
Registration for the Campbell River Comets 2020 track & field season opens January 1st. Check online for more information: www.campbellrivercomets.ca.
