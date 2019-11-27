Campbell River Comets celebrate a great 2019 season

Front row, from left: Chloe Merwin, Victoria Hoffman. Khayam Siah, Jonah Christansen- Barker, Kaylie Lofstrom, Carter Granson, Gavin Chatterton, and Casey Kennedy. Back row, from left: Elisabeth Hoffman, Anna Chatterton, Lacie Simmons, Ryan Lofstrom, Logan Wright, Trent Perras, Rhys Merwin, and Diego Christansen- Barker. Photo contributed

The Campbell River Comets Track & Field Club held their annual awards night Thursday, Nov. 14, following another successful season in 2019.

This year’s Rookie of the Year Award was shared by three Comets: Kaylie Lofstrom, Carter Granson and Jonah Christiansen-Barker.

Most Outstanding JD Female Athlete went to Victoria Hoffman, while Ryan Lofstrom took home Most Outstanding JD Male Athlete.

The 2019 Outstanding U-16 Female Athlete was won by Anna Chatterton, and the Outstanding U-16 Male Athlete award went to Diego Christiansen-Barker.

Other awards and winners for 2019 included:

Female Sportsmanship Award – Kiana Danielson;

Male Sportsmanship Award – Logan Wright and Trent Perras;

Most Improved Female Athlete – Lacie Simmons;

Most Improved Male Athlete – Rhys Merwin;

Paul Messinger Award, named after CR Comets’ co-founder, given to the year’s most dedicated athlete – Elisabeth Hoffman.

Registration for the Campbell River Comets 2020 track & field season opens January 1st. Check online for more information: www.campbellrivercomets.ca.

