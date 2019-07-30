Bringing back home medals from the provincial track and field championships, are Campbell River Comets (from left): Ryan Lofstrom, Kaylie Lofstrom, Victoria Hoffman and Elisabeth Hoffman. Photo submitted

Campbell River Comets bring home medals from BCJD Provincial Championships

Four Campbell River Comets travelled to Surrey and White Rock and competed at the annual BC JD Track and Field Provincial Championships this past weekend.

Competing against 475 top athletes aged 9 to 13 from throughout the province, the foursome all earned medals in their respective age groupings. All the hard training and perseverance paid off for the foursome as they represented their home town track club.

Leading the way were the brother-sister duo of Ryan and Kaylie Lofstrom who collectively brought home eight medals between the two combined. They were followed closely by the Hoffman sisters, Victoria and Elisabeth, who took home four medals combined. To cap off a spectacular weekend, Victoria Hoffman’s Gold in Javelin also qualifies for provincial standard.

The results are as follows:

Ryan Lofstrom 2007

100m – 13,22 – Tied for 1st (Awarded 2nd by 3/1000th) (SILVER)

200m – 27.92 – 2nd (SILVER)

300m – 44.24 – 3rd (BRONZE)

Shot Put – 8.69m – 3rd (BRONZE)

Discus – 18.95m – 6th

Kaylie Lofstrom 2010

Shot Put – 5.53m – 2nd (SILVER)

High Jump – 1.05m – 2nd (SILVER)

Long Jump – 3.16m – 3rd (BRONZE)

60m – 10.09 – 3rd (BRONZE)

60mH – 13.13 – 8th

Victoria Hoffman 2008

Javelin – 25.32m -1st and Provincial Standard (GOLD)

Discus – 21.67m – 2nd (SILVER)

High jump – 3rd – (BRONZE)

60m – 9.02 – 5th

200m – 31.26 – 6th

60mH – 10.93 – 6th

100m – 14.74 – 8th

Elisabeth Hoffman 2006

Javelin – 26.14m – 2nd (SILVER)

Hammer – 27.44m – 4th

Discus – 20.90m – 6th

100m – 13.75 – 7th

200m – 28.75 – 8th

300m – 47.19 – 11th

