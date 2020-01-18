Noah Fladager drivers at the net during Friday’s VIJHL match between the Campbell River Storm and the Kerry Park Islanders at Rod Brind’Amour Arena. the Storm won the game 5-1. Photo by Alistair Taylor - Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River comes storming out in the third period to secure victory

Storm defeat Kerry Park Islanders 5-1 at home

A three-goal outburst in the third period blew up a tight VIJHL contest between the Campbell River Storm and the Kerry Park Islanders Friday night at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena.

The Storm had pressed ahead by one half way through the second period but the Islanders kept the within range going into the second intermission. The storm got their first two goals from Quinn Messer (Franklin, Studier) and Brian Majic (Franklin). The Islanders Cory Mater (Elzinga) scored in the first period.

But The third period belonged to the Storm as Josh Pederson scored on a power play at 7:03 and was followed by Brett Kiley’s marker at 9:27 and Majic’s second at 17:47 (Peacock) which sealed the game at 5-1.

The Home Star of the game was the Storm’s Brendan Murray while the Away Star was Nicholas Halswell.

The win puts the Storm at the top of the North Division Standings and they are in action again tonight at the Brindy against the Saanich Braves. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

