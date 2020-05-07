The runs will start at the top of the hill, and end at the pump track. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Bike shop raises funds for park project

Final stage of construction to include four runs of varying skill levels

The Campbell River Bike Park is getting a fundraising boost from a local bike shop, as it closes in on the start of its final construction phase.

In a column in last week’s Campbell River Mirror, Swicked Cycles announced they would be holding a fundraiser to help the bike park get over the last obstacle. People are asked to donate funds to the bike shop, which will match all funding up to $4,000. The fundraiser will be running through to the end of June, at which point the donation will be made to the Campbell River Bike Park Society.

“We’re also in the running for 100 women who care,” said Campbell River Bike Park Society presiden Wendy Ravai. “They gve out money each year as well, and they’re doing their vote towards the end of may. We were nominated and we put in a 90 second video… We may end up getting all of it. We’re really excited.”

Work on the park has been underway for around a decade. Ravai said that there had been times when they were unsure of whether the project would ever be completed, particularly with staff changeovers and difficulty finding leadership from the city. However, Ravai mentioned Mayor Andy Adams as a proponent for the park.

“He has been super supportive and taken personal time to offer support and encouragement to help guide me when we needed more guidance. I think it has really paid off,” she said. “Andy does the best that Andy knows how to do. None of us are perfect right? We are all fallible. I genuinely feel that Andy does the best that he knows how to do, and I couldn’t ask for anything more in an elected official.”

The park is now in its final stages. The $10,000 remaining will go to a set of mountain bike trails that will stretch down the hill toward the currently completed pump track. Work is expected to start in June, and the builders will be following all social distancing recommendations. The group hopes to hold a grand opening event when the current COVID-19 crisis has ended.

Ravai said that the fundraiser is “a really great opportunity for anyone in the community who hasn’t had a chance to support the bike park or who just wants to continue supporting the park in its completion.”

Donations can be made in person at the Swicked shop, or can be done remotely by e-transfer. Contact james@swickedcycles.com for more information.

