Campbell River Bantam Wolves howl at Nanaimo Classic

The Campbell River Bantam Wolves recently won Gold at the Nanaimo Winter Classic Tournament, Dec. 27 to 29.

The Campbell River Bantam Wolves recently won Gold at the Nanaimo Winter Classic Tournament, Dec. 27-29.

The Wolves made it into the final by beating the Campbell River Bears, then faced Nanaimo Blaze in an exciting match that had everyone on the edge of their seats. Nanaimo took a quick lead, that seemed insurmountable, and by the start of the second period were winning 4-0, but a goal by Ravjot Bains started the turnaround.

Nanaimo Blaze tried to hold on to their lead, but with more goals from Bailey Demuth, Alexandria Uzzell-Paulos, Owen Lagos (2), Austin Cameron and Robert Hutchinson, they were defeated 7-6 by the Wolves.

