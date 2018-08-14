Campbell River Bantam A Tyees take 15U provincial title

The Campbell River Tyees are Bantam A West provincial champions after burning through the Island Championship and the provincial championship in Nanaimo undefeated. Back Row, from left: Assistant Coach Brent Cross, Wyatt Dumont, Markus Cross, Joe Frumento, Braydon Penn, Cameron Vaughan, and Assistant Coach Chris Penn. Front Row, from left: Branden Lambert, Lane Quinn, Tory Randle, Bryce Idiens, Ethan Belanko, David Klatt, and Coach Stewart Dumont.