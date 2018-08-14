The Campbell River Tyees are Bantam A West provincial champions after burning through the Island Championship and the provincial championship in Nanaimo undefeated. Back Row, from left: Assistant Coach Brent Cross, Wyatt Dumont, Markus Cross, Joe Frumento, Braydon Penn, Cameron Vaughan, and Assistant Coach Chris Penn. Front Row, from left: Branden Lambert, Lane Quinn, Tory Randle, Bryce Idiens, Ethan Belanko, David Klatt, and Coach Stewart Dumont.

Campbell River Bantam A Tyees take 15U provincial title

The Campbell River Tyees are Bantam A West provincial champions after burning through the Island Championship and the provincial championship in Nanaimo undefeated. Back Row, from left: Assistant Coach Brent Cross, Wyatt Dumont, Markus Cross, Joe Frumento, Braydon Penn, Cameron Vaughan, and Assistant Coach Chris Penn. Front Row, from left: Branden Lambert, Lane Quinn, Tory Randle, Bryce Idiens, Ethan Belanko, David Klatt, and Coach Stewart Dumont.

Previous story
Speed, strength and determination on display at Campbell River Logger Sports

Just Posted

Resident’s water rate case against City, SRD sneaks in under deadline

Case should continue in Supreme Court this fall

VIDEO & PICS: Campbell River holds its first Highland Gathering

Campbell River’s first Highland Gathering went off without a hitch last weekend… Continue reading

Campbell River raises $10,000 for hospital in Scrap Metal Challenge

Grand total over first seven years of event is nearing $100,000

UPDATED: More than 35 wildfires burning on North Island

Air quality advisory remains in effect for Campbell River

Campbell River’s Discovery Pier two-times lucky for Lynn Kingston

Lynn Kingston found the sure way to impress her visiting family from… Continue reading

VIDEO & PICS: Campbell River holds its first Highland Gathering

Campbell River’s first Highland Gathering went off without a hitch last weekend… Continue reading

Big bucks for painting of small B.C. town

A 1965 painting of Ashcroft by E. J. Hughes exceeded its pre-auction estimate at a recent sale.

Column: Mother orca’s display of grief sends powerful message

The grief of this orca mother may not be visible anymore, but we must not forget.

Seven people with ties to Red Scorpions gang arrested in B.C. drug bust

Delta police have secured 94 charges against seven people, including drug and firearm offences

Second measles scare this summer at YVR

An infected traveller flew out of Vancouver’s airport three times

Judge OKs Weinstein suit, cites casting couch’s history

Actress Kadian Noble can sue disgraced Hollywood mogul for violating sex trafficking laws

Employers to raise salaries 2.6% on average next year: report

Firm points to factors such possibility of more trade protectionism, rising interest rates

B.C. school’s pledge to ban sex outside of heterosexual marriage now optional for students

Community convenant of Langley’s Trinity Western University has been centre of rights debate

Better Business Bureau open for Torch Award nominations

Deadline to nominate an amazing business or employee is Aug. 31

Most Read