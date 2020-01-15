Campbell River Badminton club well represented at annual home tournament

Nearly 30 members took part, with many top performances

Joanne Hood of Campbell River gets ready for the serve during the 2020 Campbell River Badminton Tournament at the Sportsplex on Jan. 12, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Badminton Club (CRBC) hosted its annual badminton tournament this past weekend at the Sportsplex.

The turnout was very good with 93 players from all over Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland that braved the stormy weather to attend.

CRBC was well represented with 27 players from the club competing.

There were 247 matches played using 396 feather shuttlecocks.

In addition to some fantastic badminton play, participants enjoyed snacks on Friday night thanks to donations from Domino’s Pizza and Wasabiya Sushi Café as well as a great dinner Saturday night at Quay West. The tournament was a great success thanks to a great group of volunteers.

Anyone interested in playing badminton at almost any level in Campbell River has a variety of options. CRBC plays Sunday and Thursday evenings 7:30 to 9:30 at the Sportsplex. Campbell River 50+ plays Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the City offers family badminton 5 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. and adult badminton 7:30 to 9:30 Tuesday evenings at the Sportsplex.

Local results of Campbell River players/partners:

Open Men’s Singles

Main Draw – Joseph Mailoux – semifinalist

Open Men’s Doubles

Consolation Draw – Thomas Novak & Alex Novak (Nanaimo), Martin Carter & Joe Mailoux – semifinalists

Open Women’s Doubles

Main Draw – Dori Manley & Tarrin Mcdonough (Vancouver) – semifinalists

Mixed Open Doubles

Main Draw – Curtis Curkan & Ressa Valenta (Vancouver) – 2nd place

Consolation Draw – Parmeet Sachdeva & Jeab Lacasse – 2nd place

80+ Combined Doubles

Main Draw – Joseph Mailoux & Marc McGraw – semifinalists

Consolation Draw – Curtis Curkan & Wade Major – 2nd place

Men’s Singles 30

Richard Wu – 3rd place

Women’s Doubles 30

Jeab Lacasse & Nicole Sendey (Nanaimo) – 3rd place

Mixed Doubles 30

Martin Carter & Nicole Sendey (Nanaimo) – 3rd place

Men’s Doubles 40

Main Draw – Mike De Vos & Vic Rai (Nanaimo) – semifinalists

Consolation Draw – Martin Carter & Marc McGraw – 1st place

Women’s Doubles 40

Dori Manley & Siu-Imm Tay (Vancouver) – 2nd place

Mixed Doubles 40

Dori Manley & Allen Cheng (Vancouver)– semi finalists

Men’s Doubles 50

Mario Guitard & Rob Oldfield (Victoria) – 1st place, Marc McGraw & Chris Pearce (Nanaimo) – 3rd place

Mixed Doubles 50

Mario Guitard & Carole Ireland (Victoria)– 2nd place

Men’s Doubles 60

Mario Guitard & Larry Spencer (Alberni)– 1st place, Geoff Lacasse & Roy Onyschtschuk (Nanaimo) – 2rd place

Women’s Doubles 60

Sharron Hack & Cindy Hildebrand – 3rd place

Mixed Doubles 60

Mario Guitard & Mary-Jo Randall (Victoria)– 1st place, Geoff Lacasse & Joanne Hood – 2nd place

Men’s Singles 65-75 Merged

Eberhard Grav – 3rd place

Men’s Doubles 65

Geoff Lacasse & Wade Major – 2nd place

Women’s Doubles 65

Joanne Hood & Tatyana Ribnitska – 2nd place

Mixed Doubles 65

Wade Major & Tatyana Ribnitska – 2nd place

Mixed Doubles 70

Cameron Cairncross & Mary Mark (Nanaimo) – 1st place

Cindy Simpson & John Overholt (Parksville) – 2nd place

Walter Hrybko & Sharron Hack – 3rd place

More than 396 feather shuttlecocks were used during the 2020 Campbell River Badminton Tournament at the Sportsplex last weekend. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror