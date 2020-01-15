Campbell River Badminton club well represented at annual home tournament

The Campbell River Badminton Club (CRBC) hosted its annual badminton tournament this past weekend at the Sportsplex.
The turnout was very good with 93 players from all over Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland that braved the stormy weather to attend.
CRBC was well represented with 27 players from the club competing.
There were 247 matches played using 396 feather shuttlecocks.
In addition to some fantastic badminton play, participants enjoyed snacks on Friday night thanks to donations from Domino’s Pizza and Wasabiya Sushi Café as well as a great dinner Saturday night at Quay West. The tournament was a great success thanks to a great group of volunteers.
Anyone interested in playing badminton at almost any level in Campbell River has a variety of options. CRBC plays Sunday and Thursday evenings 7:30 to 9:30 at the Sportsplex. Campbell River 50+ plays Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the City offers family badminton 5 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. and adult badminton 7:30 to 9:30 Tuesday evenings at the Sportsplex.
Local results of Campbell River players/partners:
Open Men’s Singles
Main Draw – Joseph Mailoux – semifinalist
Open Men’s Doubles
Consolation Draw – Thomas Novak & Alex Novak (Nanaimo), Martin Carter & Joe Mailoux – semifinalists
Open Women’s Doubles
Main Draw – Dori Manley & Tarrin Mcdonough (Vancouver) – semifinalists
Mixed Open Doubles
Main Draw – Curtis Curkan & Ressa Valenta (Vancouver) – 2nd place
Consolation Draw – Parmeet Sachdeva & Jeab Lacasse – 2nd place
80+ Combined Doubles
Main Draw – Joseph Mailoux & Marc McGraw – semifinalists
Consolation Draw – Curtis Curkan & Wade Major – 2nd place
Men’s Singles 30
Richard Wu – 3rd place
Women’s Doubles 30
Jeab Lacasse & Nicole Sendey (Nanaimo) – 3rd place
Mixed Doubles 30
Martin Carter & Nicole Sendey (Nanaimo) – 3rd place
Men’s Doubles 40
Main Draw – Mike De Vos & Vic Rai (Nanaimo) – semifinalists
Consolation Draw – Martin Carter & Marc McGraw – 1st place
Women’s Doubles 40
Dori Manley & Siu-Imm Tay (Vancouver) – 2nd place
Mixed Doubles 40
Dori Manley & Allen Cheng (Vancouver)– semi finalists
Men’s Doubles 50
Mario Guitard & Rob Oldfield (Victoria) – 1st place, Marc McGraw & Chris Pearce (Nanaimo) – 3rd place
Mixed Doubles 50
Mario Guitard & Carole Ireland (Victoria)– 2nd place
Men’s Doubles 60
Mario Guitard & Larry Spencer (Alberni)– 1st place, Geoff Lacasse & Roy Onyschtschuk (Nanaimo) – 2rd place
Women’s Doubles 60
Sharron Hack & Cindy Hildebrand – 3rd place
Mixed Doubles 60
Mario Guitard & Mary-Jo Randall (Victoria)– 1st place, Geoff Lacasse & Joanne Hood – 2nd place
Men’s Singles 65-75 Merged
Eberhard Grav – 3rd place
Men’s Doubles 65
Geoff Lacasse & Wade Major – 2nd place
Women’s Doubles 65
Joanne Hood & Tatyana Ribnitska – 2nd place
Mixed Doubles 65
Wade Major & Tatyana Ribnitska – 2nd place
Mixed Doubles 70
Cameron Cairncross & Mary Mark (Nanaimo) – 1st place
Cindy Simpson & John Overholt (Parksville) – 2nd place
Walter Hrybko & Sharron Hack – 3rd place
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter