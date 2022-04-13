A fan takes a shot at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm in 2020. Black Press files

A fan takes a shot at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm in 2020. Black Press files

Campbell River all set to host Rogers Hometown Hockey

Campbell River sports fans are counting down the days to Rogers Hometown Hockey.

The festival, which will take place at Maritime Heritage Centre from Saturday, April 16 to Monday, April 18, is promising to be fun, free, and family friendly.

Saturday and Sunday festivities will take place from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Attendees can expect live music, a variety of games, and a chance to meet former Vancouver Canucks goalie Kirk McLean.

Highlights will include the Thrift Foods Grocery Games, where fans will compete to win grocery store gift cards; the Hockey Circus Show, which will feature acrobatics, juggling, and one-of-a-kind stunts; the Desjardin Ball Hockey Rink, on which local teams will competed to win $3,000 to donate to their favourite charity; and the SN Now Shooting Accuracy Games, which will be a great show of who the best snipers in town are.

Ron MacLean and Tara Slone will host the Rogers Hometown Hockey viewing party on Monday at 5 p.m. The outdoor event will see a crowd gathered to watch a broadcast of the Canucks taking on the Dallas Stars.

MacLean and Slone will be hosting the broadcast live from the site from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio.

Campbell Riverhockey

Previous story
New course planned for this year’s Women for Women event in Campbell River

Just Posted

An unexploded shell was discovered at a Campbell River scrapyard on Tuesday, April 12. Campbell River RCMP photo
One man’s trash is another man’s explosive device

Decked out in their Paint the Town Red Rogers Hometown Hockey sweaters at the Campbell River Storm playoff opener Tuesday are (from left) Dave Leitch, Strathcona Regional District chief administrative officer, Elle Brovold, City of Campbell River corporate officer, Trevor Fritz, Strathcona Regional District manager of arenas and facility operations and Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
There is paid work available for hockey lovers at this weekend’s Rogers Hometown Hockey

Comox Strathcona Waste Management and the Strathcona Regional District are asking people to help clean up the community this Earth Week. Image, CSWM video
Comox Strathcona Waste Management, Strathcona Regional District asking for help cleaning community for Earth week

John Hart Dam near Campbell River, B.C. BC Hydro photo
John Hart powerhouse flow test could lead to fluctuating water levels on Campbell River