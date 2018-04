The Campbell River Adult Volleyball League held its playoff finals and the results were:

A Division – Net Results over Duck or Pay in 3 sets (25-23, 25-18 & 25-20).

B Division – The Revengers take down Bumpin Uglies in four sets (25-19, 25-15, 20-25 & 25-17).

C Division – An epic five game set with the eventual winner Practice Safe Sets taking the crown over Sunnyvale Hithawks (15-25, 25-22, 16-25, 29-27 & 15-09).