Campbell River 10-pin bowling leagues complete first quarter

CR Bowling Tenpin first quuarter leagues summary

Monday Night Men’s (7 p.m.):

Lesson Lake team of Hank, Dave, Robin and Al took the 1st quarter by 2 points over Storrie Creek Golfers.

Other Quarter highlights had South Paws with the high team scratch game of 930 and scratch series of 2586

The team handicap highs were New Kids with high game of 1057 and series of 3008.

Individual game highs had young (16) Ethan Belanko with a 289 game and Shane Konkle had a 727 series.

Both individual handicaps highs are held by Ethan with a 324 game and an 831 series.

Shane Konkle has the high average with a 225.

Tuesday Lunch Bunch (11 a.m.) 3 player teams.

The Odd Balls team of Darilene, Marelene, Palma and Amedeo won an amazing 36.5 points the last week of the 1st Quarter to capture 1st place.

Team highs for the period were Bowl Mates – scratch game of 521, Steve Marshall Ford – hdcp game of 764, Newbies – scratch series of 1423 and Odd Balls – hdcp series of 2178.

Individual achievements went to Wayne Bezaire with High scratch game of 245 and high scratch series of 654. Ken Nagata got high hdcp game of 275, while Ken Mcrann took high hdcp series with 776.

High averages for ladies is Mary Berkenstock at 174 and Wayne Bezaire for men at 204.

Tuesday Night Mixed (6:30 p.m.)

Lindsay, Richard, Harley, Ethan and Robert – A.K.A.Spare Talent – took the 1st Qtr by TWO

Points!

Scratch team highs this Qtr was a game of 839 by Spare Talent who also had high series with 2255.

Handicap (hdcp) team highs were Spare Talent with a 961 game and Friggin’ 10 Pin with a 2694 series.

Individual highs by division were:

Ladies – Scratch game bowled by Devon Rodgers is 234 and series bowled by Angela Russo is 581; Hdcp- game bowled by Josie Ladouceur is 275 and series bowled by Chrissy Jenkins is 781.

Men – Scratch game rolled by Ethan Belanko is 279 and series by Skipp Parsons of 703; Hdcp- game and series rolled by Skipp “sandbagger” Parsons is 326 and series is 883.

High averages for ladies is 178 for Devon Rodgers and Ethan Belanko is 199 for men.

Wednesday Night Ladies (6:30 p.m.)

With 117.0 points, CR Floors team of Wendy, Debbie, Wendy, Alisa and Lesa won the 1st Qtr by a slim 3.5 points over Lucky Strikes.

Top bowlers this Qtr were Michelle Konkle who had high scratch game of 262, high hdcp game of 277 and high scratch series of 636 AND Devon Rodgers with high hdcp series of 700

Team highs had Kalex Alleycats with a 758 scratch game and a 2120 scratch series. Strike Force dominated the hdcp scores with a 931 game and a 2567 series.

In the most pins over average category Michelle’s 262 was +77 and Devon’s 619 was +100.

Thursday 50+ Seniors (10 a.m.)

King Pins were this Qtrs winners with 92 points, a full 12 points ahead of the Spare Shooters.

Team scratch highs were both from Happy Wanderers with a 723 game and a 2062 series.

Team Hdcp saw the Hopefuls with a 905 game and Happy Wanderers a 2596 series.

Individual highs:

Ladies – Scratch game bowled by Leah Bland is 213 and her series is 536.; Hdcp game bowled by Joan Berkenstock is 262 and series is 721

Men – Scratch game rolled by Tim Sieben is 224 and series by Hogie Mcrae of 599; Hdcp- game rolled by Tim Sieben is 271 and Series of 763.

High averages are 169 for Leah Bland and 173 for Hogie Mcrae.

Friday Nite Mixed (6:30 p.m.)

Sheila, Adele, Mary and Rob of Bowlderdash were this qtrs. winners with 143.5 points, 12 more than TGIF.

Team highs for this qtr are:

Whatever Works with a scratch game of 799 and scratch series of 2269.

T.G.I.F. with hdcp game of 985 and The Gimps with hdcp series of 2822

Individual highs:

Ladies – Scratch game bowled by Mary Berkenstock is 233 and Michelle Konkle rolled series of 606; Hdcp game bowled by Mary Berkenstock is 276 and Marian Mullett rolled a series of 734.

Men – Scratch game rolled by Shane Konkle is 279 and series by Wayne Bezaire with a 752; Hdcp- game rolled by Rob Berkenstock is 309 who also had high series of 785.

High averages are 187 for Michelle Konkle and 215 for BOTH Shane Konkle and Wayne Bezaire.