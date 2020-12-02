Bursting the bubble

By James Durand

Lately, I’ve not been riding nearly as much as normal.

Between a busy year at work, growing kids and moving house, my riding has been bumped down the priority list a few notches and I’ve ridden less than half of normal.

Last Thursday me and two friends headed out for a spin around Snowden.

I figured I would get beat up pretty good trying to hold on to the pace, but that’s the best way to get back into shape, so off I went.

As we headed up the first climb, I was in front and kept waiting to get passed, but there was no one behind me.

Further into the ride as we found more technical terrain, I was still holding them off.

Considering these guys are more than 20 years my junior, and they don’t have kids, I was starting to feel really good about myself.

Maybe I’m not that out of shape? Maybe I still have the skill and fitness to ride with the big boys? Maybe this ageing thing isn’t so bad after all?

Then I stopped to let them catch up.

I looked over and saw that Jon was stuck behind Justin. Justin was checking his front tire. It was flat. Really flat.

We did a quick repair, had him back in action, and off we went … With two younger, fitter riders punishing me for the entire ride home.

Damn, reality can hurt sometimes.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

Campbell RiverCycling