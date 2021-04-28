Vancouver Canucks’ Nils Hoglander, left, and Ottawa Senators’ Victor Mete battle for the puck during first period NHL action in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Vancouver Canucks’ Nils Hoglander, left, and Ottawa Senators’ Victor Mete battle for the puck during first period NHL action in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Brady Tkachuk records Gordie Howe hat trick as Senators thump Canucks 6-3

Vancouver slides into North Division basement

Brady Tkachuk had a Gordie Howe hat trick as the host Ottawa Senators defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 Wednesday night.

The abrasive Senators forward dropped the gloves with Zack MacEwen eight minutes into the game after the Canucks forward objected to Tkachuk flattening Brandon Sutter behind the goal.

The 21-year-old Tkachuk added an assist on Josh Norris’ goal that made it 3-0 just 70 seconds into the second period. Tkachuk intercepted an errant J.T. Miller pass in the Vancouver end and sent the puck at the net. When it came back to him, he beat two Canucks to feed Norris in front of goal for his 15th of the season.

Tkachuk, a six-foot-four 211-pounder, completed the Howe hat trick with a goal of his own at 16:13 of the second, thanks to a line change that allowed him to go in alone and beat Thatcher Demko glove-side for a 5-2 lead with his 16th of the season.

Victor Mete, Chris Tierney, Thomas Chabot and Colin White also scored for Ottawa, which had more jump on the night.

Tyler Myers, Jake Virtanen and Sutter replied for Vancouver, which needed Demko to keep the score from ballooning.

Ottawa outshot Vancouver 33-22.

Down by three and needing points to stay alive in the playoff race, the Canucks pulled Demko with 7:20 remaining. He returned less than a minute late as the Sens just missed the empty net.

White added an empty-net goal at 14:33 of the period when Demko went to the bench again, making it 6-2. It was his 10th of the season.

The win moved Ottawa (19-27-4, 42 points) past Vancouver (19-21-3, 41 points) and out of the North Division basement although the Canucks have seven games in hand due to their lengthy COVID-19 hiatus.

It was the fourth straight meeting between the two teams in seven days. Ottawa won the first and third, by 3-0 and 2-1 scores, with Vancouver taking the second, 4-2.

The Sens came into the game having won five of their last seven (5-2-0) — after losing six of their previous seven (1-5-1). They improved to 11-10-4 at home this season.

Vancouver gave Demko his second start since the team returned to action after the COVID outbreak. Braden Holtby had started four of the five previous games.

Mete, acquired April 12 on waivers from Montreal, opened the scoring on Ottawa’s first shot of the game. Taking a pass from Alex Formenton, he split the defence and beat Demko with a low shot at 2:04 for his first point as a Senator.

While the edge in shots was only 11-10 in favour of the Senators after the first period, Ottawa goaltender Marcus Hogberg had a far more comfortable 20 minutes than Demko.

The second period was all action with five goals — three for Ottawa and two for Vancouver — in the first seven minutes 23 seconds.

Tierney and Norris scored 32 seconds apart as the bottom fell apart early in the second for Vancouver.

READ MORE: Batherson nets winner as Senators edge Vancouver Canucks 2-1

Connor Brown won a battle deep in the Vancouver zone, feeding the puck back to Chabot for a shot from the blue-line. Tierney won the battle in front of the net to tuck in the rebounds 38 seconds into the period for a 2-0 lead.

Norris scored seconds later, prompting an irate Vancouver coach Travis Green to call a timeout. His mask pulled down, he gesticulated at his players

Myers pulled one back, firing a shot through traffic at 5:43 of the second for his fifth of the season. But Chabot answered 53 seconds later, to make it 4-1 with a shot from a tight angle after an Ottawa attack started by a Quinn Hughes turnover.

The goals kept coming with Virtanen, notching his 100th career point, scoring after Hogberg misplayed the puck behind his net. Motte retrieved the puck and sent it back in front for an easy goal that cut the lead to 4-2.

Tkachuk then extended the lead.

Vancouver’s Travis Hamonic and Ottawa’s Nick Paul fought midway through the third period. Paul got an extra penalty for removing his helmet during the brouhaha.

Demko made several great saves to deny Ottawa as the Senators pressed shorthanded. Sutter added a consolation goal for Vancouver at 17:43.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanuckshockeyNHLVancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Olympic basketball qualifier on target to host games in Victoria this summer

Just Posted

The bulldozer compresses the garbage, squeezing out the air and creating an anaerobic environment perfect for producing methane gas. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Roughly twenty per cent of waste in the landfill is food

New composting facility should help divert food waste, but should be the last piece of the puzzle

A seaweed farm installation in Klahoose First Nations Territory by Cortes Island, which was identified by Zarbatany as an example of a holistic and environmentally friendly initiative. (Cascadia Seaweed photo)
Cortes Islanders draft climate adaptation plan

‘I think we should be leaders and set an example for others to follow’ — project volunteer

The City of Campbell River says it has a plan for the sewer capacity issues at the south end of town. Black Press File Photo
City of Campbell River says it has a plan for south-end sewer capacity issues

The plan is to complete the necessary sewer upgrades by this fall

Drugs are tested for the presence of fentanyl. (Vancouver Coastal Health photo)
Campbell River overdose advisory extended for third week

Increased toxic drug supply found in community

Rotarian Tara Jordan (right) delivers computers to Audrey Wilson of the Laichwiltach Family Life Society for distribution. Photo supplied.
Campbell River Rotary donates computers to students

Tech provides access to online learning resources

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

Each naloxone kit has three syringes, three vials of naloxone, a pair of latex gloves, airway breathing apparatus and alcohol swabs. (Black Press Media file photo)
Health authority extends overdose advisory for Vancouver Island communities

There’s still an increase of opioid and stimulant overdoses

Commissioner Austin Cullen, lawyer Brock Martland, and former cabinet minister and Langley East MLA Rich Coleman, as Coleman testified before the money laundering commission on Wednesday, April 28. (Screengrab)
Coleman deflects questions about money laundering in B.C. casinos at hearing

The longtime former Langley MLA was asked about disbanding a gambling crime police unit

Loren Barr, a stem cell transplant patient in the Comox Valley, is trying to raise awareness what he calls a “second dose situation.” Scott Stanfield photo
Immunocompromised B.C. man slams province over second dose vaccine delays

Stem cell transplant patient says delays are putting vulnerable people at risk

B.C.’s construction industry continues to be the No. 1 employer in B.C.’s goods sector, with more than 219,500 people relying directly on construction for a paycheque. (Black Press Media file photo)
Survey shows B.C. construction industry building career opportunities

Estimated 11,331 construction jobs in B.C. will go unfilled by 2030 due to labour shortages

Friends of Victoria Basketball continues to plan the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament for June 29 to July 4 at Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria. (Courtesy Canada Basketball)
Olympic basketball qualifier on target to host games in Victoria this summer

FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament set for June 29 to July 4 at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

A vending machine offers hand sanitizer and protective face masks at the Waterfront SkyTrain station in downtown Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 patients in hospital up to 515, 5 deaths Wednesday

More virus hotspot vaccine clinics announced for age 30 and up

Mohammad Movassaghi and a copy of his release order as he leaves Vancouver Police Department jail. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. judge says man’s COVID rule-breaking was like dealing fentanyl on the street

Mohammad Movassaghi, who police say ran a condo nightclub, was sentenced today to one day in jail, a $5,000 fine and 18 months’ probation

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a 20-year-old whose family is extremely worried for his safety and well-being after he went missing April 21. (Photo submitted)
Police ask for help finding missing Nanaimo man who left home in ‘emotional state’

20-year-old’s family extremely worried for his safety and well-being, say RCMP

Most Read