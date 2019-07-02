Boston Bruins alumni coming to Campbell River

Boston Bruins legend Ray Bourque will be coming to Campbell River for an alumni game against the CR Oldtimers. Photo submitted

Local hockey fans are in for a rare and exciting treat this fall when the Boston Bruins Alumni rolls into town to sign autographs and display their formidable on-ice skills.

The former NHLers will play a charity exhibition game Sunday, Oct. 6 (3 p.m.) at Rod Brind’Amour Arena against the Campbell River Oldtimers.

Troy Roblee, a seven-year veteran of the CR Oldtimers Club, is largely responsible for getting the event off the ground, and was thrilled to make the announcement.

“Campbell River is full of loyal hockey fans and is champing at the bit for sports entertainment. Original six teams like the Bruins have a lot of followers in every city and town across Canada, so they were the logical choice,” Roblee says.

Roblee played in a similar game in Chilliwack recently which drew 4,000 fans. He described it as an incredible experience and says the Bruins line-up will feature some big names from the past.

“We are expecting 9 or 10 legends in town for the game. The full roster will be announced as we get closer to the date. However, I can announce that Ray Bourque and Al Iafrate will be playing,” he says.

Bourque alone should be worth the price of admission.

The native of Saint-Laurent, Quebec played 22 seasons in the NHL. He currently holds records for most career goals, assists, and points by a defenseman. He won the James Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman a remarkable five times, and finished runner-up on six other occasions. In addition, he placed second in balloting (twice) for the Hart Trophy (League MVP), a rarity for defensemen. He was named to the NHL All Star Team an incredible 19 times, was the longest serving captain in Bruins history, and won the Stanley Cup as a member of the Colorado Avalanche after being traded in March of 2000.

Iafrate is best remembered for his booming slapshot. At the 1993 NHL skills competition, he set a league record with a blast recorded at a blistering 105.2 miles per hour. The mark stood for 16 years until current Boston Captain Zdeno Chara broke it with a shot that clocked in at 105.4 mph.

Iafrate was originally drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1984. He played for five teams during his 14 year NHL career, piling up 152 goals and 311 assists for a career total of 463 points.

While the game itself promises to be an entertaining affair, organizers emphasize it’s also a major fundraiser.

“The Campbell River Oldtimer’s Hockey Club is extremely keen on supporting the community in any way possible,” says Roblee. “We don’t want to lose sight of the fact that this is a fundraising and charitable event. All funds will help support Cameryn’s Cause, Minor hockey, and Oldtimers hockey in Campbell River.”

Tickets are $25 and go on sale the last week of July at Tyee Chevrolet Buick GMC, both Shoppers Drug Mart locations and at Save on Foods. VIP tickets, which include an exclusive meet and greet with the players, are priced at $100. Dressing room passes will also be available for $25.

As an added bonus fans purchasing a program at the game will have a chance to win a new car (2019 Chevy Spark courtesy of Tyee Chevrolet Buick GMC) in the ‘Shoot the Puck’ contest.