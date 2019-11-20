Best of the best in bowling converge on Campbell River

Campbell River may be known as the Salmon Capital of The World but in 2019 it could also be called the bowling capitol of Canada.

The best bowlers in the country will be making their way to Campbell River week for the National Tenpin Bowling Championships, Nov. 21-24.

Campbell River was selected for a few reasons, its long history of championship bowlers but most importantly, the quality of the facility. Campbell River Bowling upgraded their bowling lanes a few years back and it is now recognized as one of the top bowling facilities in Western Canada. For the provincial and national championships the organizers wanted “nothing but the best.”

The tournament will crown champions in several categories including Men’s & Women’s singles, Mixed Doubles and team events. For more information about the tournament, you can go to the CR Bowlingwebsite, www.crbowling .com.