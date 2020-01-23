Beginners fly tying session at the Campbell River Library this Sunday

Fly tying set up ready to go at the Campbell River Library on Sunday. Don Daniels photo

By Don Daniels

This is prime time for me to get out the fly tying materials and tools and get ready to tie up some fly patterns that have been catching trout and salmon around Campbell River.

The Campbell River library is an ideal venue to set up the vises and give people a chance to try their hand at learning the fly tying basics and then develop their skills in making fly patterns like a Woolly Bugger, Doc Spratley and leeches. I get a chance to meet people of all ages who have never tried fly tying and want to get a firsthand look at getting started.

This is my fifth year and I try to get the people exposed to using equipment and see if they want to continue this fascinating hobby. Here are a couple of scenarios I have noticed over the years:

1. Some of the ladies have found a box of feathers and fur and the fly tying equipment has been in storage and now they want to tie up a fly and go fishing.

2. Some people have bought a fly tying kit and really don’t do anything with it because they don’t know the basics to get started. I’m a firm believer in try it before you buy it. Learn the basics to get started then go online and see the hundreds of patterns of flies that are available. Yes there are people that will go to the local tackle store and purchase already made flies and go fishing.

I will have four vises set up with all the tools and materials and the session is free and runs from 1 to 3 p.m. at the activity room at the Campbell River library. You can come by and ask questions and see if this hobby is for you. I know that fly tying is being taught at the high school and the fly tying club is active in Campbell River. Also, a group of ladies in Campbell River get together tie flies and go fishing.

If you can’t join us this Sunday, the other confirmed dates will be Sunday, Feb. 23 and Sunday, March 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. and I will be at the Sayward library on Sunday, Feb. 9. At all the sessions for beginners, I will have an abundance of feathers and materials and will give away materials to get you started without spending any money.

During this past year, I mentioned a few fly patterns that really work in local lakes and I will make some draws to give these flies away. I hope to see you Sunday and if you have questions please feel free to ask have some fun and go fishing.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A look at Canada’s seven NHL teams heading into the all-star break
Next story
Father to B.C.’s first MLB hall-of-famer is one proud dad

Just Posted

Check out a new future at career and education fair in Comox

Event today features booths from more than 40 employers and educational institutions

BC Hydro urging caution around Campbell River system as filling reservoirs require water release

BC Hydro began a system-wide extra water release Wednesday night

Read Islanders look to purchase, preserve 20 more acres of forest lands

Campaign has raised over $97K of $115K goal to add to the $50K already donated by local family

Residents oppose bar proposed for Campbell River neighbourhood

The city is being asked to support a liquor licence transfer application

Campbell River RCMP to focus on domestic violence awareness and prevention

One of the most disturbing crimes that officers deal with in the… Continue reading

VIDEO: WHO says China virus not global health emergency

The decision came after Chinese authorities moved to lock down three cities on Thursday

Investigators in wildfire-torn Australia head to site of B.C. airtanker crash

The B.C. government sends condolences to Port Alberni-owned Coulson Aviation

VIDEO: Person in wheelchair narrowly avoids collision with car in Kelowna

There were no injuries in the scary looking near-accident last week in Rutland

B.C. still struggling to control non-resident medical care fraud

Unpaid bills, out-of-province claimants a costly legacy of MSP

Father to B.C.’s first MLB hall-of-famer is one proud dad

Larry Walker Sr. talks baseball background and son’s base running gaffe

Councillor in Revelstoke withdraws proposed 67% pay hike amid backlash

There was significant backlash to the proposed $25,000 and $70,000 wages

Risk to Canadians of Chinese coronavirus low, health minister says

Five or six people are being monitored in Canada, including at least one in Vancouver

Uber, Lyft approved for ride-hailing in Lower Mainland

Kater Technologies Inc.’s application was rejected

VIDEO: Driver tries to cross B.C. bridge with only three working wheels

Wheel appears to not be moving at all

Most Read