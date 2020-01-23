Beginners fly tying session at the Campbell River Library this Sunday

By Don Daniels

This is prime time for me to get out the fly tying materials and tools and get ready to tie up some fly patterns that have been catching trout and salmon around Campbell River.

The Campbell River library is an ideal venue to set up the vises and give people a chance to try their hand at learning the fly tying basics and then develop their skills in making fly patterns like a Woolly Bugger, Doc Spratley and leeches. I get a chance to meet people of all ages who have never tried fly tying and want to get a firsthand look at getting started.

This is my fifth year and I try to get the people exposed to using equipment and see if they want to continue this fascinating hobby. Here are a couple of scenarios I have noticed over the years:

1. Some of the ladies have found a box of feathers and fur and the fly tying equipment has been in storage and now they want to tie up a fly and go fishing.

2. Some people have bought a fly tying kit and really don’t do anything with it because they don’t know the basics to get started. I’m a firm believer in try it before you buy it. Learn the basics to get started then go online and see the hundreds of patterns of flies that are available. Yes there are people that will go to the local tackle store and purchase already made flies and go fishing.

I will have four vises set up with all the tools and materials and the session is free and runs from 1 to 3 p.m. at the activity room at the Campbell River library. You can come by and ask questions and see if this hobby is for you. I know that fly tying is being taught at the high school and the fly tying club is active in Campbell River. Also, a group of ladies in Campbell River get together tie flies and go fishing.

If you can’t join us this Sunday, the other confirmed dates will be Sunday, Feb. 23 and Sunday, March 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. and I will be at the Sayward library on Sunday, Feb. 9. At all the sessions for beginners, I will have an abundance of feathers and materials and will give away materials to get you started without spending any money.

During this past year, I mentioned a few fly patterns that really work in local lakes and I will make some draws to give these flies away. I hope to see you Sunday and if you have questions please feel free to ask have some fun and go fishing.

