Because it’s should always be fun

I raced downhill for a bunch of years, I raced moto-x as a kid, and I payed lacrosse for most of my life. I like competition. When I look back at these times, I often remember all the good parts, the friends, the wins, the trophies. Even when I remember the injuries, I somehow spin these into positives. Quick recoveries, the return to the game, and coming back stronger.

I watched an interview last week with one of my favourite DH racers, Josh Bryceland. He was always laughing, partying, goofing off, and he won a lot. I am sure he trained just as hard as all his competitors, but he seemed to just show up and have fun, get a great result, and then drink some beers with his buddies.

He retired from racing two years ago at the age of 26 or 27. He was at the top of his game and had recently won the World Cup overall title. I remember being disappointed in his decision. Selfishly, I wanted to watch him for years to come. When I raced, I took it way too seriously and the pressure I put on myself to win was overwhelming at times. I didn’t laugh much, unless I won. Seeing his casual attitude was refreshing.

I quit racing years ago because the stress overcame the fun, but I often forget that part when looking back, and I really miss racing. Every spring I think about signing up again, training for DH, and travelling around the province trying to go faster than everyone else.

During the interview, Bryceland mentioned he had retired because the pressure was insane, it wasn’t fun, and that’s not why he started riding mountain bikes mountain bikes. So, now he rides for fun. He still rides at a crazy high level, he pushes the limits, and progresses, but with no clock.

As spring arrives and I start wanting to compete again, his comments remind me that I, too, ride because it’s fun. Instead of dreaming of racing this summer, knowing that anything but a win will feel like a failure, I’ll plan a few road trips.. I’ll pick the best riding areas, add in some new trails, and invite my favourite riding buddies. The only goals are to ride hard, ride fast, and laugh. There might be some beer involved, but no clock … and no stress.

It’s not often you get wisdom like this from a 28-year-old, especially one nicknamed “Rat Boy.”

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin…

Previous story
Campbell River fighter falls short of title by split decision
Next story
Double gold a goal for Canada’s Kripps at world bob championships in Whistler

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP seek help in locating missing person

Kevin Muchikekwanape last seen in Campbell River on Feb. 20

Ready Renaissance helps train Canadian response teams for future international disasters

A fictional 8.0 magnitude earthquake rocked the fictional country of Kalasy on Valentine’s Day

Campbell River anglers concerned over possibility of chinook closure

‘The social, and obviously economic, impact of that would be enormous – and enormously negative’

Campbell River family’s ordeal prompts calls for more housing supply and protection for renters

Discrimination against renters on social assistance common in B.C., advocates say

Campbell River Hospice lighting damaged for third time

Culprits caught on video damaging the lighting in garden

Wilkinson under fire for appearing out of touch amid B.C.’s rental crisis

The Opposition leader recounted his time as a renter while critizing the NDP’s rental protections

B.C. woman wrongfully held in hospital for almost one year: Judge

There was no court order in place

FortisBC to move to flat electricity rate by 2023

Utility to gradually reduce and increase necessary rates over next five years

Premier Horgan may ‘run the other way’ if approached about Sir John A. Macdonald statue

Leader jokes about controversial statue during press conference

VIDEO: Explosions, fire rock B.C. homeless camp

Witnesses heard three to four explosions at the Anita Place tent city in Maple Ridge.

B.C. parents support their adult children to the tune of $6,800 a year: poll

Poll suggests B.C. parents spend the most in the country on their adult children, even if it impacts retirement

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

Kids join forces to rescue eight-year-old boy dangling from chairlift in B.C.

Boys rewarded with season passes to the mountain

B.C. caregivers to get increase for housing developmentally disabled

Family member pay nearly doubles, making it same as foster parents

Most Read