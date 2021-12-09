BCHL

BCHL adopts use of Sporfie video review system

The junior A league experimented with the system at the BCHL Showcase in Chilliwack in October

After experimenting with video review at the BCHL Showcase in Chilliwack in late October, the BCHL Board of Governors has formally approved the use of it for regular season/playoff games.

But not every team in the league will be required to use it, according to a league news release sent out Thursday (Dec. 9) afternoon. Video review will be “for all teams that wish to adopt it,” the release reads.

The Chilliwack Chiefs are jumping on board right away. The Sporfie video system will be in place Saturday night when the Chiefs host the Cowichan Valley Capitals at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

As it debuts, only goals will be eligible for review. On-ice officials will grab an iPad at the scorekeeper’s box and use the Sporfie app to determine whether or not the puck entered the net and whether it was directed in with a kick or glove or high stick.

Goaltender interference will also be reviewable on scoring plays.

“We see this as another step towards modernizing our game and keeping pace with college and professional hockey,” said BCHL Deputy Commissioner Steven Cocker. “Over the next few years, we anticipate the majority of our facilities will be able to implement video review.”

RELATED: BCHL experiments with coach’s challenge, video review during preseason

RELATED: BCHL takes another step towards eliminating fighting

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on

BCHLchilliwack

Previous story
Royal LePage Snow to Surf returns after two-year pandemic absence

Just Posted

MP Rachel Blaney’s Right to Housing bill would hold the government accountable if they don’t take action on the housing crisis. (File)
Right to Housing bill holds government to account — MP

Hamper Chairman Ken Niesen accepts a donation of hot chocolate from Danielle and Darcy Purcell, Tim Hortons owners, and Tom Hergt, Tim Hortons Merecroft Manager. Photo contributed
Christmas hampers to have a little hot chocolate warmth, thanks to local Timmies

View of the south-facing traffic webcam on Highway 19 at Menzies Hill, one of two new cameras installed at that location. Source DriveBC.ca.
New highway webcams installed on Highway 19 north of Campbell River

Power outages are possible on Vancouver Island as another wind and rain storm is expected to hit the area on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Citizen file)
Eastern, inland Vancouver Island warned to brace for high winds and rain starting Friday