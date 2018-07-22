BC Games: Day 3 wrap and closing ceremonies

The 2018 BC Summer Games have come to an end after three days of competition that saw more than 2,300 of the best athletes in the province compete against each other in the Cowichan Valley.
While many of the previous Games have been located in a single city, the 2018 Summer Games were spread across multiple communities like Nanaimo, Chemainus, Ladysmith, Lake Cowichan and Mill bay, with the majority of events taking place in Duncan.
“It is fitting that in our 40th Anniversary year, the BC Summer Games held in Cowichan celebrated years of success but, more importantly introduced many enhanced initiatives such as the involvement of Indigenous athletes and First Nations communities,” said Kelly Mann, President and CEO of the BC Games Society.
“I know the BC Games will continue to be an important opportunity for sport and community development in the years to come.”
And as the Games torch was extinguished at the closing ceremony and the commemorative flag folded up and handed over to Fort St. John — the location of the next BC Winter Games, it was hard to find anyone who didn’t agree the they were a success.
It was only fitting that the home Zone (Vancouver Island – Central Coast) took the home the most medals when everything was tallied up on Sunday afternoon. They stormed back on the final day to finish with 145 in total, including 58 gold, 43 silver and 44 bronze. And none of the provincial zones were shut out, with athletes in all eight geographical parts of the province winning multiple gold medals.
Fraser River athletes took home 127, Vancouver – Coastal 114, Fraser Valley 84, Thompson-Okanagan 80, Cariboo – North East 34, Kootenays 16, and North West 13.
Medals handed out today:
Boys 1500M Freestyle Swimming
Gold — Jadyn Johnston, Williams Lake
Silver — Pierson Piche, Kelowna
Bronze — Isaac Dolan, Prince Rupert
Girls 800M Freestlye
Gold — Jordan Vertue, Prince George
Silver — Kaysha Bikadi, North Saanich
Bronze — Katelyn Schroeder, Langley
Boys 200M Breaststroke
Gold — Liam Wallich, Kaledon
Silver — Kristofer Hulten, Brentwood Bay
Bronze — Jake Gysel, Kamloops
Girls 200M Breaststroke
Gold — Meagan Corrigan, Kelowna
Silver — McKinley Thomas-Perry, Duncan
Bronze — Viviana Li, Surrey
Boys 100M Butterfly
Gold — Jadyn Johnston, Williams Lake
Silver — Jack Hayhoe, Maple Ridge
Bronze — Marco Fong, Richmond
Girls 100M Backstroke
Gold — Bridget Burton, Mill Bay
Silver — Jordan Vertue, Prince George
Bronze — Kaysha Bikadi, North Saanich
Boys 100M Backstroke
Gold — Ryan Murphy, Coldstream
Silver — Ryan De Ocampo, Surrey
Bronze — Jordan Luis, Vancouver
Girls 100M Freestyle
Gold — Severen Parr, Langley
Silver — Abigail Jerome, Kelowna
Bronze — Jenna Blythe, North Vancouver
Boys 100M Freestyle
Gold — Lochlan Rogers, Qualicum
Silver — Tytan Carson, Fort St. John
Bronze — Daniil Savelev, Kelowna
Girls 200M Individual Medley
Gold — Jordan Vertue, Prince George
Silver — Katerina Wood, Prince George
Bronze — Sydney Meldrum, Victoria
Boys 200M Individual Medley
Gold — Lochlan Rogers, Qualicum
Silver — Pierson Piche, Kelowna
Bronze — Jadyn Johnston, Williams Lake
Boys 4 x 50M Free Relay
Gold — Vancouver Island – Central Coast
Silver — Cariboo – North East
Bronze — Thompson – Okanagan
Girls 4 x 50M Free Relay
Gold — Vancouver Island – Central Coast
Silver — Fraser Valley
Bronze — Thompson – Okanagan
Boys 4 x 50M Medley Relay
Gold — Vancouver Island – Central Coast
Silver — Fraser River
Bronze — Thompson – Okanagan
Girls 4 x 50M Medley Relay
Gold — Vancouver Island – Central Coast
Silver — Thompson – Okanagan
Bronze — Cariboo – North East
Baseball
Gold — Vancouver – Coastal
Silver — Fraser Valley
Bronze — Thompson – Okanagan
Softball
Gold — North West
Silver — Thompson – Okanagan
Bronze — Cariboo – North East
Boys 45 kg Wrestling
Gold — Hyatt Verduzco, Vanderhoof
Silver — Tyler Leung, Vancouver
Bronze — Klay Cornet, Vanderhoof
Boys 54 kg Wrestling
Gold — Talon Hird, Duncan
Silver — Kevin Low, Vancouver
Bronze — Humraj Sandhar, Abbotsford
Boys 57 kg Wrestling
Gold — Parmjot Sidhu, Langley
Silver — Gagan Grewal, Abbotsford
Bronze — Ashton Combdon, Duncan
Boys 60 kg Wrestling
Gold — Ryan Hicks, Maple Ridge
Silver — Seth Price, Port Alberni
Bronze — Heath Yee Fung, Vancouver
Boys 63 kg Wrestling
Gold — Owen Spencer, Port Alberni
Silver — Matthew Kaita, Langley
Bronze — Chinua Tatem, Vancouver
Boys 70 kg Wrestling
Gold — Anmoljit Lidder, Abbotsford
Silver — Dawson Jory, Duncan
Bronze — Sahil Kang, Surrey
Girls 47 kg Wrestling
Gold — Ivy Threatful, Maple Ridge
Silver — Charlie Roberts, Duncan
Bronze — Sadie Dowler, Campbell River
Girls 57 kg Wrestling
Gold — Hayley Bye-Pace, Cowichan Bay
Silver — Kinsley McClure, Prince George
Bronze — Charisma Trolland, Abbotsford
Girls 60 kg Wrestling
Gold — Kenna Wells-Flanders, Surrey
Silver — Miaya Brownbridge, Duncan
Bronze — Simran Khattra, Surrey
Girls 64 kg Wrestling
Gold — Stephanie Mould, Duncan
Silver — Nadja Schwarz, Duncan
Bronze — Reagan Rempel, Vanderhoof
Girls 69 kg Wrestling
Gold — Kaitlyn Jinda, Campbell River
Silver — Aila Brampton, Gibsons
Bronze — MacKenzie Boudreau, Port Alberni
Boys 74 kg Wrestling
Gold — Cory Haberman, Vancouver
Silver — Alex Rome, Kamloops
Bronze — Jeevanjot Gill, Abbotsford
Boys 78 kg Wrestling
Gold — Karanpreet Gill, Surrey
Silver — Jovan Dhaliwal, Richmond
Bronze — Masih Sarafan, Vancouver
Boys 90 kg Wrestling
Gold — Chiragpreet Mattu, Delta
Silver — Karanveer Mahil, Surrey
Bronze — Scott Coulthart, Port Alberni
Girls 75 kg Wrestling
Gold — Paige Maher, Port Alberni
Silver — Hanna Dhillon, Surret
Bronze — Rosie Klatt-Lablanc, Chemainus
Girls F1 Triathlon
Gold — Jamie Harker, Victoria
Silver — Tayla Ingram, Summerland
Bronze — Kasha Vitoratos, Kamloops
Boys F1 Triathlon
Gold — Lincoln Hoel, West Kelowna
Silver — Bradley Christison, Victoria
Bronze — Luke Hubner, Qualicum
Boys Aquathlon
Gold — Lincoln Hoel, West Kelowna
Silver — Cameron Laturnus, Nanaimo
Bronze — Max Angrove, Kamloops
Girls Aquathlon
Gold — Jamie Harker, Victoria
Silver — Tayla Ingram, Summerland
Bronze — Kasha Vitoratos, Kamloops
Boys Duathlon
Gold — Lincoln Hoel, West Kelowna
Silver — Brody Wright, Vernon
Bronze — James Needham, Kelowna
Girls Duathlon
Gold — Jamie Harker, Victoria
Silver — Tayla Ingram, Summerland
Bronze — Kasha Vitoratos, Kamloops
Boys Super Sprint Triathlon
Gold — Lincoln Hoel, West Kelowna
Silver — Brody Wright, Vernon
Bronze — Bradley Christison, Victoria
Girls Super Sprint Triathlon
Gold — Jamie Harker, Victoria
Silver — Tayla Ingram, Summerland
Bronze — Kasha Vitoratos, Kamloops