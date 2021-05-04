Justin Jack-Thomas congratulates a competitor in the BC Bike Race for finishing the first part of the Cowichan Valley stage in 2018. (Black Press Media file)

Justin Jack-Thomas congratulates a competitor in the BC Bike Race for finishing the first part of the Cowichan Valley stage in 2018. (Black Press Media file)

BC Bike Race bringing two events to South Okanagan

The mountain race will be joined by a gravel course race

The BC Bike Race is coming to Penticton with two events this year.

The usually seven-day mountain bike stage race takes place in the Lower Mainland, but this year will be coming to the South Okanagan.

The first race will be a new event called the BC Bike Race Gravel Explorer, which will run from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1, followed by the BC Bike Race from Oct. 3 to 8.

The gravel bike stage race will feature distances ranging from 54 to 113 km, with an average of two-to-six hours of racing each day.

The BC Bike Race is expecting 150 races to participate in the gravel explorer, which will start and end at the Naramata Bench.

The main race will see stages from 25 to 50 km, three-to-five hours of racing a day, and around 150 to 200 racers.

READ MORE: Granfondo is a go in Penticton

The BC Bike Race is working with the Penticton and Area Cycling Association to set up the courses and identify the trails for the race.

Penticton will serve as a central hub for the race, with some riding in the immediate area and other stages being done as day trips nearby.

Some of the features that are advertised on the BC Bike Race page for why Penticton was chosen include the local airport and strategic location, the ideal fall climate for bike riding, the eight distinct trail networks in the area around Penticton and the community with a history of hosting world-class events and races.

The new format is also intended to be as COVID-19 safe as possible in order to be permitted under Provincial Health Orders.

Previous races have seen 650 riders from 36 countries average 50 km a day.

The race organizers will be presenting information on the races to Penticton’s city council on May 4.

Registration for the BC Bike Race is open on the race’s website at bcbikerace.com/registration.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cycling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
McDavid has 4 points, Oilers clinch playoff spot with 5-3 win over Canucks
Next story
Spin to win or mash for cash?

Just Posted

Campbell River city council wants to make it explicitly clear where it stands on the forestry industry after a series of what one councilor calls “decisions based on misinformation, disinformation and outright lies.” Black Press File Photo
Campbell River city council to fight what it calls forestry ‘misinformation’

Fairy Creek protests and recent Nanaimo council decision spurs CR council to openly back forestry

Vicki Little, Campbell River Hyundai. Campbell River Hyundai photo
Car dealership raising funds to help with medical expenses of employee hit by a stroke

On Saturday April 3, Vicki Little, sales manager at Campbel River Hyundai,… Continue reading

The Quadra Island Beach Clean Dream Team hopes someone recognises this large fender. It’s 30 loader tires welded together with steel girders and brackets. They would like to find the owners and ask them to come and take it back. Find the Quadra Island Beach Clean Team on Facebook or quadrabeachclean@gmail.com. Photo submitted
Quadra Island beach clean up team wants massive piece of junk removed

Huge steel and rubber fender in danger of becomine permanent fixture

Afton Frost and her son have moved into one of Habitat for Humanity’s recently completed homes at 477 Hilchey Road. Photo by Karen McKinnon
Three Campbell River families move into Habitat homes on 477 Hilchey Road

Habitat for Humanity completes its final three homes at that address

WestJet flight 3171 arrived in Comox on April 29 at approximately 11 a.m. It has been identified by the BC Centre for Disease Control with a COVID case aboard. (Black Press file photo)
COVID case confirmed on flight into Comox

April 27 flight from Calgary on BCCDC list

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to speakers appearing by video during a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday May 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada will align policy on ‘vaccine passports’ with international allies: Trudeau

Trudeau says Canadians could begin travelling outside the country again by summer

Ranging from 11 to 20 in age and representing seven provinces and one territory, the plaintiffs are appealing a Supreme Court judge’s decision to dismiss their lawsuit last fall. (David Suzuki Foundation)
15 youths not backing down in their fight to sue Ottawa over climate change inaction

The group has filed an appeal after their lawsuit was struck down by a Federal Court judge last fall

A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. (File photo)
Woman seriously injured in cougar attack near Agassiz

B.C. Conservation Officer Services predator team has been dispatched

Harry Richardson was found guilty on four counts at the Nelson Courthouse on March 22 and has now been found not criminally responsible due to mental illness. File photo
Man who fired at RCMP officers in West Kootenay found not criminally responsible

Harry Richardson found to be mentally ill during 2019 incident in Argenta

The Vancouver Law Courts. (Black Press Media file)
B.C. RCMP officer suing the force over alleged harassment and malicious prosecution

Jeffrey Van Woerden was acquitted of assaulting a known gang member during an arrest

A wolf was seen in a resident’s backyard in Port Hardy. (Al Dodd photo)
Conservation officers awaiting reports of wolves at the door in Port Hardy

Wildlife officials need more direct concrete information before reacting, as social media buzzes

Island Health is launching an awareness campaign aimed at supporting men who use drugs alone, recognizing that it’s a population that is more at risk of overdose. (News Bulletin file photo)
Island Health trying to prevent overdoses by reaching out to men who use drugs alone

Health authority launching eight-week awareness campaign

The ‘Gateway to Holidayland’ sign in the Rambo franchise’ first film, First Blood. (Youtube screenshot)
Hope had no say in being left out of Lower Mainland zone amid COVID restrictions: Mayor

Hope acts as a geographical gateway to the rest of the province

Most Read