Bantam Royals split series with Langley

The Parksville Bantam Royals had a two game set vs. the visiting Langley Blaze. In tough versus the Blaze, the Royals started with Liam McNamee on the mound who would work three innings.

The Royals would use the day as a bullpen-heavy day; having four pitchers, Owen Taylor, Gareth Macdonald, Keitaro Adachi and Rylan Baikie, after McNamee worked effective innings.

With the Blaze leading 7-2 after 4, the Royals would scrap runs across leading up to a seven-run 7th inning to walk off the Blaze in a thrilling 10-9 win for the Royals. In that wild 7th inning, Thomas Plant would start the inning off with a single followed by a Ryan Deagle double, and key walks an at bats including a 10 pitch at bat leading to a single by Landon Bowers. This brought Plant back up to the plate with the winning run on 3rd and Plant delivered with the game winning single with his second hit of the inning.

Game two was another great back-and-forth game by both teams. Tyler Kolopenuk would start for the Royals working three innings. Owen Lagos, Breandan McLaughlin and Breydan Riecker would work in relief in another bullpen heavy game. The Royals and Blaze would trade blows offensively with the score tied 4-4 after 5 innings with Bowers leading the offensive charge going 2-3 with a stolen base and Deagle and Hall and Baikie providing hits and stolen bases. The Blaze offense would be too much as they prevailed with a 7-4 win.

Royals coach Biro said, “The boys showed their ability to be down but not out and battle back. Baseball doesn’t develop character, it reveals it; and the character of this group is one of resiliency and perseverance to battle back. We continue to play our best baseball and we continue to trust the process.”

The Royals are on the road next weekend playing the top ranked Victoria Mariners-Teal on Saturday