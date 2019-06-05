Bantam Royals split series with Langley

The Parksville Bantam Royals had a two game set vs. the visiting Langley Blaze. In tough versus the Blaze, the Royals started with Liam McNamee on the mound who would work three innings.

The Royals would use the day as a bullpen-heavy day; having four pitchers, Owen Taylor, Gareth Macdonald, Keitaro Adachi and Rylan Baikie, after McNamee worked effective innings.

With the Blaze leading 7-2 after 4, the Royals would scrap runs across leading up to a seven-run 7th inning to walk off the Blaze in a thrilling 10-9 win for the Royals. In that wild 7th inning, Thomas Plant would start the inning off with a single followed by a Ryan Deagle double, and key walks an at bats including a 10 pitch at bat leading to a single by Landon Bowers. This brought Plant back up to the plate with the winning run on 3rd and Plant delivered with the game winning single with his second hit of the inning.

Game two was another great back-and-forth game by both teams. Tyler Kolopenuk would start for the Royals working three innings. Owen Lagos, Breandan McLaughlin and Breydan Riecker would work in relief in another bullpen heavy game. The Royals and Blaze would trade blows offensively with the score tied 4-4 after 5 innings with Bowers leading the offensive charge going 2-3 with a stolen base and Deagle and Hall and Baikie providing hits and stolen bases. The Blaze offense would be too much as they prevailed with a 7-4 win.

Royals coach Biro said, “The boys showed their ability to be down but not out and battle back. Baseball doesn’t develop character, it reveals it; and the character of this group is one of resiliency and perseverance to battle back. We continue to play our best baseball and we continue to trust the process.”

The Royals are on the road next weekend playing the top ranked Victoria Mariners-Teal on Saturday

Previous story
Campbell River Ravens peewee lacrosse team takes gold
Next story
Campbell River posts late comeback in junior lacrosse

Just Posted

Campbell River Environmental Committee calls for mining law reform

Campaingers ‘not against mining, but mining at any cost’

Campbell River Ravens peewee lacrosse team takes gold

Ravens beat Kelowna 6-3 during Pop Styles Tournament in Port Coquitlam

Campbell Riverites boogie for a cause at Denim and Diamond Country Hoedown

Annual event raised funds for Campbell River and District Association for Community Living

Fire department called to extinguish unattended campfire along Argonaut Road

Comes a little more than a week after an extensive brush fire in the same area

Surprise field trip for Campbell River class to visit classmate

Jorden Andrew has been in treatment since last fall but he and his class visited Science World

VIDEO: B.C. man builds backyard obstacle course for ‘American Ninja Warrior’-style event

Langley man was inspired by television show to build tribute

B.C. doctor faces second suspension in relation to chaperones during physical exams

Dr. Daniel Archie Buie prohibited from practising medicine for two months

Aging totem pole comes down at ceremony outside Royal B.C. Museum

Second totem removed because of internal damage suffered through exposure to the elements

Wildfire near Canada/U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation

Loved ones looking for help after Cowichan Bay man attacked, suffers cracked skull

A well-known Cowichan Bay couple needs help, after an attack at Pier… Continue reading

Man arrested in machete-wielding incident on Vancouver Island pleads guilty

Two men were charged after brandishing weapons in response to laser pointer provocation

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

Ultra-luxury ship makes inaugural call to northern B.C. port

Three cruise ships in seven days to call on Northland Terminal in Prince Rupert

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

Most Read