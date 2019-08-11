Bantam A Tyees advance to U15 Championship final four

The Campbell River Bantam A Tyees are well on their way to defending their provincial title.
The U15 squad finished second in their pool and advanced to the final four.
The Bantam A Tyees won the Island Championships at the end of July.
The team won the provincial title last year and coach Stewart Dumont said that six of the players from that team are back, while four of the first-year players have won a provincial championship before.
The Tyees face the Vancouver Mounties at 12:45 p.m. for a spot in the gold-medal game later today. Teams from Tsawwassen and Nanaimo will play in the other semifinal.
