Penticton's Yvonne Timewell became an Ironman world champion last week in Hawaii. (Contributed)

B.C. woman captures world championship Ironman title in Hawaii

Yvonne Timewell captured the title while competing in the 55 to 59 age category

A Penticton woman made history last week during the world-renowned Ironman in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Yvonne Timewell can now call herself a world champion after an Ironman victory on Oct. 6 in the 55 to 59 age category.

Thanks to her 11:07:19 finishing time, the 54-yer-old beat out the top competitors in her age group after the field of athletes completed a 2.4 miles ocean swim in the Kailua Bay, a 112-mile bike ride along a state highway and a 26.2-mile run on iconic Ali’i Drive.

Timewell was joined by 5,000 other athletes across 92 countries, regions and territories for the endurance event’s return to Kailua-Kona.

The Penticton athlete was one of two Canadian competitors last week to bring home a world title, with the other being North Vancouver’s Cullen Goodyear in the 70 to 74 female category.

Timewell’s finish was good enough to rank her 12th amongst all women in the Hawaii-based event, with ages ranging from 19 to 78.

The endurance triathlon returned to Kailua-Kona after a two-year hiatus and took place over a span of two days instead of the usual one day.

Timewell has previously appeared at the same event in both 2018 and 2019.

A pair of international stories emerged from the triathlon after Timewell’s victory, with Gustav Iden becoming the first-ever Ironman men’s world champion from Norway and Chelsea Sodaro earning the United States’ first professional world title in more than 25 years.

READ MORE: Ironman commits to at least 5 more years in Penticton

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

NewsPentictonpro sport

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
CEO Scott Smith out at Hockey Canada, board of directors resigns

Just Posted

Campbell River city council candidates discuss solutions to the housing situation. (File)
COUNCIL: City council candidates asked about housing situation

Campbell River City Hall. Campbell River Mirror photo
COUNCIL: Candidates for mayor asked about fiscal situation

Campbell River’s Vancouver Island Regional Library branch. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Vancouver Island Regional Library looking for ‘big dream ideas’ in strategic planning process

Andy Adams (left) was one of the recipients of the 2022 IWC Ambassador Award this year, presented by IWC Executive Director Jim Brennan. Photo courtesy IWC
Two Campbell Riverites given Immigrant Welcome Centre’s Ambassador Award