Ben Jeffery of the Sproat Lake Watersports Association gets some air during competition at the BC Summer Games in Prince George. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Ben Jeffery of the Sproat Lake Watersports Association gets some air during competition at the BC Summer Games in Prince George. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

B.C. wakeboard, wakeskate championships return to Vancouver Island

Wakesurf competition happening on Sproat Lake near Port Alberni Aug. 12-14

The Sproat Lake Watersports Association will host the 2022 Wakeboard and Wakeskate provincials and wakesurf competition Aug. 12-14 on Sproat Lake.

Sproat Lake Watersports Association (SLWSA) has hosted provincial competitions numerous times over the past two decades. In 2015, more than 100 competitors came to the area for the B.C. championships.

PHOTOS: Riding the waves at Sproat Lake

The competition is open to anyone, including new riders, according to an SLWSA spokesperson. Competition will include categories from beginners to advanced for both kids and adults. Registration takes place Friday, Aug. 12 from 2–7 p.m. (cash only). There will also be an optional course familiarization ride for competitors starting at 4 p.m. Friday ($10 per rider).

Riding starts at 9 a.m. both Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14.

Wakesports athletes Brooke Mauke, Grady Dragani, Max and Ben Jeffery recently returned from the BC Summer Games with medal-winning performances, and can be expected to appear at the provincial championships.

The public is invited to attend the event and watch from the dock, beach or a boat on the lake. There is a café on the site offering meals (cash only) and there will be a silent auction as well.

The SLWSA is located at 8442 Bloedel Drive, off Stirling Arm Drive. Follow the signs.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictSports

Previous story
Canadian QB Rourke leads Lions into Calgary to face Stamps in intriguing matchup

Just Posted

BC Nurses Union members and supporters attended a rally in Campbell River’s Spirit Square Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Nurses rally for change in Campbell River

The emergency weather shelter was previously run at 690 Evergreen Road. However, because of limited space and staffing, the Coalition to End Homelessness is hoping to find a larger and more accessible space for this year. Photo courtesy Sue Moen
Campbell River has everything it needs for an extreme weather shelter except staff

A truck got high-centred on the median north of the Willis Road and Highway 19 intersection in Campbell River mid-morning Wednesday, Aug. 10. Photo contributed
Truck gets high-centred on Highway 19 median in Campbell River

Cars line up on Quadra Island for the ferry after multiple cancellations on Wednesday morning. Photo courtesy Noah Lucas
Campbell River, Quadra Island ferry operating in shuttle mode after morning sailings cancelled