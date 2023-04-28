Jaime Perrault (right) helped Team Canada qualify for the Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship by going unbeaten in the qualifiers. (Canada Soccer/Special to The News)

Jaime Perrault (right) helped Team Canada qualify for the Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship by going unbeaten in the qualifiers. (Canada Soccer/Special to The News)

B.C. teens help bring Team Canada to Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship

Jaime Perrault put up a goal and two assists during Canada’s perfect 4-0 run in qualifiers

A team of young Canadian soccer players will now be heading to the 2023 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship in the Dominican Republic thanks, in part, to the efforts of a few B.C. athletes in the recent qualifying matches.

From April 14 to 22, the team of 20 Canadians (and one American), competed against four other teams from North and Central America as part of the Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship qualifiers.

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows star athlete joins Canada Soccer Women’s U20 team

Team Canada got off to an impressive start, beating Martinique by a score of 15-0 in their very first match of the tournament. Pitt Meadows’ Perrault put up a goal and two assists, while Coquitlam’s Jeneva Hernandez-Gray got her own goal and assist to help their team get the dominating win.

At the next match against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Canadians kept their shutout streak going, coming away with a 12-0 win.

During the April 20 game against Cuba, Team Canada experienced a drop in their scoring ability, but was able to maintain their perfect goalkeeping, winning the game 4-0.

The final match saw the Canadians giving up their only goal of the entire tournament, but the women were still able to pull out a 9-1 victory over El Salvador to get first place in their group.

Canada’s head coach Cindy Tye said her team did exactly what they were supposed to do and put on a performance they can be proud of each time they went out onto the field.

“We had a great camp from start to finish and grew through every game so now we’re looking at this next stage,” said Tye.

By winning their group, Team Canada, along with Panama, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, and Costa Rica, secured their spots in the upcoming U-20 Championship.

They will be joining Mexico and the United States, who automatically qualified for the championship by finishing in the top two spots of the regular season.

Canada is quite experienced at this stage of the sport, having won the 2004 and 2008 championships, making this the tenth championship appearance for the country.

If they’re able to finish in one of the top three spots, they will earn their way into the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, which the Canadians have previously competed in nine times.

The 2023 Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship will take place from May 24 to June 3, with the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup scheduled for 2024.

RELATED: MPs grill ex-Canada Soccer president over handling of disgraced Whitecaps coach Birarda

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Girls soccerPitt Meadowssoccer

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. players return for second season with Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy

Just Posted

An eagle swims near a log boom in Menzies Bay with a fish in its talons. Still capture from video by Baek Lee
ON VIDEO: Eagle swims gripping fish in its talons

Haley Burkitt, Outreach and Safe Home Coordinator for the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society, poses beside all the T-shirts hung from Rose Harbour residence as part of the Clothesline Project on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River’s Clothesline Project adapted after inclement weather last week

Michael Mann, Oliver Geisbrecht and Savian Zamisky work on planting a tree near a Treelane Road in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Junior Streamkeepers make a difference at Campbell River pond

Participants in the 2022 edition of the Women for Women event. Photo courtesy Shelagh Germyn
Campbell River’s Women for Women event celebrating 20th year