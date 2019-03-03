Vernon’s Jim Cotter defeated Nunavut 10-4 Sunday afternoon to improve to 2-0 at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian Men’s Curling Championship in Brandon. (file photo)

B.C. rink rolling at the Brier

Vernon’s Jim Cotter improves to 2-0 with big win over Nunavut

Vernon’s Jim Cotter is 2-0 at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian Men’s Curling Championship in Brandon.

Cotter, supported by third Steve Laycock of Saskatoon, second Tyrel Griffith of Kelowna and lead Rick Sawatsky of Vernon (Brad Wood of Penticton is fifth man) defeated David St. Louis of Iqaluit, Nunavut 10-4 Sunday afternoon. Nunavut falls to 0-2.

The B.C. champs took control of the match in the fourth end, scoring four to take a 5-2 lead. It was 5-3 Cotter at the fifth-end Break.

RELATED: Vernon rink wins opening game at Brier

With the hammer, Cotter scored two more in six, gave up one in seven, then drew early handshakes with by scoring three in the eighth.

Cotter, defending champion Team Canada (Brad Gushue, Newfoundland/Labrador) and Alberta’s Kevin Koe of Calgary sit atop Group B at 2-0. Gushue defeated Koe’s younger brother Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories 7-5. The Territories fall to 0-2.

Kevin Koe, who beat Cotter in the 2014 Brier final in Cotter’s hometown of Kamloops, defeated Scott McDonald of Ontario 8-5. McDonald dropped to 0-2.

RELATED: Vernon rink Brandon-bound for Brier

Odishaw dropped to 1-1 with a 7-3 loss to Stuart Thompson of Nova Scotia. Thompson is 1-1.

Cotter plays twice on Monday: vs defending champion Team Canada at 7 a.m. Pacific, and against New Brunswick at 5 p.m. Pacific.

In Pool A, Brad Jacobs (Northern Ontario) and Mike McEwen (Manitoba) improved to 2-0 Sunday morning to sit atop the group heading into Draw 5 Sunday night. Four teams are tied at 1-1: Wild Card (Brendan Bottcher, Edmonton); Saskatchewan (Kirk Muyres, Saskatoon, Laycock’s former team); Quebec (Martin Crete, Saint-Romuald); Prince Edward Island (John Likely, Charlottetown).

There are eight rinks in both pools. After a seven-game pool round-robin, the top four in each group advance, bringing their records into a four-game round-robin with the other pool. The top four teams from there move on to the page playoffs.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. rink wins opening game at Brier

Just Posted

Storm go down 2-0 in first round playoff series

Fans treated to a heck of a hockey game Friday, but the result wasn’t what they’d hoped

Campbell River firefighters honoured at awards ceremony

Event recognized long-serving members and new recruits

Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Campbellton

Police looking for information on both the incident and the woman, who had no identification

Dog terrorizes senior in her home; kills family cat

A Campbell River senior endured a terrorizing incident Thursday when a roving… Continue reading

VIDEO: Fire engulfs Salmon Point Restaurant and Pub south of Campbell River

Popular location in business since 1982 destroyed by flames

VIDEO: Derelict home demolished for social housing in Campbell River

Housing facility for women with low and medium incomes planned for site

B.C. rink rolling at the Brier

Vernon’s Jim Cotter improves to 2-0 with big win over Nunavut

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Pot confiscation at Canadian border increased in weeks after legalization: stats

As of last Oct. 17, adults in Canada can possess and share up to 30 grams of legal cannabis

3 people from B.C. cast on Big Brother Canada

Dane Rupert, former captain of the Kelowna Chiefs will be on T.V. screens March 6

Huawei CFO suing Canada, its border agency and the RCMP

Meng’s arrest set off a diplomatic furor and severely strained Canadian relations with China

Loud bang, shaking felt in B.C.’s interior caused by minor earthquake

Shuswap Emergency Program alerted but no damage reported

Oilsands giant Syncrude wants judge to dismiss lawsuit of former firefighter with PTSD

The former firefighter and paramedic has said that no single event triggered his PTSD, but that it built up gradually

B.C. VIEWS: Killer whales are the new polar bears of politics

Dip in southern resident orca population one of many since 1970s

Most Read