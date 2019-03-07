B.C. third Steve Laycock (left) and skip Jim Cotter discuss shot options during the opening round of the championship pool Thursday at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian Men’s Curling Championship in Brandon. The B.C. champs lost 11-5 to undefeated Brad Jacobs of Northern Ontario. (Michael Burns - Curling Canada)

B.C. rink clinging to hope at Brier

Vernon’s Jim Cotter suffers 11-5 loss to undefeated Brad Jacobs of Northern Ontario Thursday

The Brier hopes of Vernon’s Jim Cotter are dwindling.

Undefeated Brad Jacobs improved to 8-0 in Thursday’s opening round of the championship pool at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian Men’s Curling Championships in Brandon, downing Cotter 11-5 in eight ends, helped by picking up five in the third end, which gave the 2013 champions a commanding 7 -2 lead.

Jacobs added deuces with the hammer in the fifth and seventh ends, while Cotter, backed by third Steve Laycock, second Tyrel Griffith and lead Rick Sawatsky, could not get more than one point while having last rock in the sixth and eighth ends.

RELATED: Vernon rink advances to Brier championship round

Cotter falls to 4-4 overall and simply can’t afford another loss with three crossover games remaining, including a match with Brendan Bottcher’s Wild Card rink at 5 p.m. Pacific.

The top four rinks after play Friday advance to the playoffs, which begin Saturday.

RELATED: Vernon rink Brandon-bound for Brier

Kevin Koe’s Calgary rink joined Jacobs at 8-0 by scoring three with hammer in the 10th end to knock off Bottcher’s rink from Edmonton 7-6 in a Battle of Alberta. Bottcher drops to 6-2.

Defending champion Brad Gushue’s Team Canada squad from St. John’s, Nfld. improved to 7-1 win a 6-3 win over Manitoba’s Mike McEwen, who falls to 4-4 with Cotter and Kirk Muyres of Saskatchewan.

Ontario’s Scott McDonald also used a three-ender in 10 to beat Muyres 7-4. McDonald improves to 5-3.

In other games at 5 p.m., Koe will play McEwen, McDonald faces Jacobs and Gushue will take on Muyres.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
As a rare 9th-degree black belt, B.C. senior still gets kicks teaching karate

Just Posted

Salmon Point pub fire traced to upper dining room, but cause remains unknown

Unclear whether landmark gathering place will be rebuilt

Campbell River could be home to the second government cannabis store, first on the Island

‘We’ll be opening three more at about the same time, and this will be one of the three’

Campbell River Art Battle one of the most colourful fights ever

12 artists create 20-minute paintings as art fans swirl around in appreciation

New Democrat and Tory politicians from North Island weigh in on SNC-Lavalin affair

NDP MP Rachel Blaney and Conservative candidate Shelley Downey echo party leaders

Campbell River Storm beat Panthers in triple overtime

Home team staves off elimination to force game six

VIDEO: Man slides down roof of Vancouver skyscraper in latest ‘rooftopping’ stunt

Vancouver Police are aware of the video, calling it dangerous and possibly criminal

Errington farmer receives death threats after two dogs shot, killed on her property

Woman says huskies were shot after entering her yard and attacking a goat

B.C. offers to work with U.S. states on daylight saving time

Washington, Oregon, California considering ending time shift

Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove calls the practice ‘unacceptable’ in a March 5 letter

90% of B.C. millennials don’t have a legal will: survey

A new report says 58 per cent of British Columbians do not have a will

Businesses should report on wages by gender, B.C. MLA says

Surrey South’s Stephanie Cadieux is proposing the Equal Pay Act ahead of International Women’s Day

B.C. hospitals fail to meet rights of mentally ill patients admitted involuntarily: report

Ombudsperson’s report says legal documents only completed in 28 per cent of cases

Video of B.C. fisherman tossing explosive at sea lions sparks controversy

A Facebook video from a group advocating for better control of marine life causes mixed emotions

High court won’t hear case about decision to euthanize B.C. bear cub

The cub was discovered in 2016 and taken to a rehabilitation centre

Most Read