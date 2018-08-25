B.C. Lions’ Emmanuel Arceneaux (84) is upended by Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Matt Elam after making a reception during the first half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday August 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Lions fall to 3-6 after 24-21 loss to Roughriders

Saskatchewan roughs up Leos in Vancouver

The Saskatchewan Roughriders squeezed out a 24-21 win over the B.C. Lions Saturday night.

The game was something of a must-win for the Lions, who drop to 3-6 on the year with the loss, while the Riders improve to 5-4.

Lions quarterback Travis Lulay threw for 231 yards, while Saskatchewan’s Zach Collaros put up 215.

B.C. kicker Ty Long opened the scoring with a 20-yard field goal less than three minutes in.

It was the first of five he made throughout the game, including a 48-yard kick in the final minute of the first half.

Defensive back Nick Marshall put Saskatchewan’s first points on the board, sprawling into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown just over four minutes into the game.

A sack on Lulay laid the groundwork for the Riders second big strike of the night. Defensive lineman Tobi Antigha scooped up the forced fumble and got a 21-yard run in before being hauled down by B.C.’s Bryan Burnham.

RELATED: Lions give up late TD in loss to Argos

The play put the Riders deep in the Lions end, where Collaros tossed a rocket to Jordan Williams-Lambert. The wide receiver ran it six yards for Saskatchewan’s second touchdown of the night.

B.C. caught a break midway through the second quarter when the Riders were called for defensive pass interference, with the 41-yard penalty allowing the Lions to set up on Saskatchewan’s 10-yard line.

Lulay lobbed the ball on the next play to Ricky Collins Jr., who couldn’t hang on. But, B.C. reset and Lulay made a long toss to Bryan Burnham, who made a diving catch in the end zone. It was the Lions’ only touchdown of the night.

The Riders finished the first half up 20-18.

Saskatchewan kept the Lions off the board in the third quarter, but was only able to add four points to its lead.

Long made another field goal to open the game’s final quarter, bringing the Lions within three points.

Ultimately, B.C. couldn’t break the Riders defence. The loss marks the Leos first home loss of the season.

The Riders will be back on the field on Sunday, Sept. 2 when they host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Lions are off next week and will see action again on Friday, Sept. 7 with the Ottawa Redblacks visiting B.C. Place.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

 

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ quarterback Zach Collaros passes against the B.C. Lions during the first half of a CFL football game in Vancouver on Saturday August 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

