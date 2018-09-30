The Surrey Eagles and Prince George Spruce Kings honoured the Humboldt Broncos before Friday’s game. (@Jasmineknightt Twitter photo)

B.C. hockey team retires jersey of former teammate who died in Humboldt crash

Team retired jersey of former player Jaxon Joseph, who died in the April 6 bus crash

It was more than just a game for the Surrey Eagles and their fans Friday night.

The team retired Jaxon Joseph’s number before facing the Prince George Spruce Kings in the South Surrey arena.

Joseph, 20, was one of the 16 people who died in the Humboldt Broncos’ bus crash April 6. Joseph played for the Eagles during the 2015/16 season.

Players from both teams gathered at centre ice for a moment of silence. Joseph’s number, 10, was raised to the rafters.

“It’s more than a hockey game tonight, it’s going to be emotional honouring all of the members of the Humboldt Broncos who lost their lives, especially Jaxon who played for the Surrey Eagles,” Eagles forward Eric Linell said in a pregame interview.

“I’ve heard he was a great kid, great hockey player, worked hard on the ice and off the ice as well, great in the community. I’ve heard nothing about great things about him.”

The first 250 fans of Friday’s game received a commemorative puck honouring Joseph. Hockey sticks were placed at the entrance of the arena, following a trend that happened across Canada as a tribute for the victims.

During the game, the team sold special Humboldt-inspired Eagles jerseys to raise money for Joseph’s family.

Joseph’s number is only the second retired by the club. Former forward Jeff Nabseth’s No. 8 jersey was retired after he was killed in a bike accident on Vancouver Island in 1999.

The Eagles won Friday’s game in shootout, 3-2.

 

The Surrey Eagles and Prince George Spruce Kings honoured the Humboldt Broncos before Friday’s game. (@Jasmineknightt Twitter photo)

Previous story
Europe finishes off dominant week to win back Ryder Cup

Just Posted

Educate chefs about aquaculture, says Seaver

Renowned chef and author speaks to Seafood West Summit in Campbell River

Retired DFO scientist plans wild salmon research expedition

Gulf of Alaska expedition outlined during fish farm industry meeting in Campbell River

Big Read: Vancouver Islanders ponder the traditional practice of giving tax breaks to churches

Should public officials grant religious organizations economic advantages through tax breaks? And… Continue reading

All-candidates forum cancelled after Campbell River city councillor injured

Michele Babchuk injured while helping to set up for meeting

Campbell River gas station allegedly robbed by two men – police

Campbell River Mounties release images of suspects

VIDEO: SOGI 123 protesters clash at B.C. Legislature

Standing side-by-side, protesters and counter protesters voiced their thoughts on inclusive initiative

Vet nurse warns dog owners after alleged dog poisoning in B.C. city

The dog had licked a rock near a threatening sign before having multiple seizures

B.C.’s winter tire rules come into effect Monday

Snowflake or M+S tires must be used on most B.C. highways till March 30

Over 800 dead in Indonesia quake and tsunami; toll may rise

At least 832 people were confirmed killed by the quake and tsunami that struck Friday evening

B.C. hockey team retires jersey of former teammate who died in Humboldt crash

Team retired jersey of former player Jaxon Joseph, who died in the April 6 bus crash

Singh puts on brave face one year in as NDP faces existential questions

He was billed as a charismatic, dynamic injection of energy desperately needed by the NDP

Europe finishes off dominant week to win back Ryder Cup

The Europeans were treated like rock stars before more than 50,000 fans

B.C. VIEWS: Adrian Dix’s private clinic crackdown begins

Province ramps up MRI machines, but what about surgery?

Ceremony held to renew Toronto home linked to Bruce McArthur investigation

McArthur is charged with eight counts of first-degree murder after men’s remains found

Most Read