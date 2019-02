Brayden Kuroda won the event with a combined score of 121.65.

Brayden Kuroda competing at the St-Come NorAm earlier this month. (Mogul Skiing Academy/Instagram)

A Penticton athlete took home the gold medal in freestyle aerials at the Canada Winter Games in Red Deer Sunday.

Brayden Kuroda won the event with a combined score of 121.65.

READ MORE: Canada Winter Games will be a fun break for road-weary Okanagan skiers

PHOTOS: Day 1 of the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

GOLD MEDAL ALERT – #TeamBC athlete Brayden Kuroda (Penticton) wins GOLD in Freestyle Aerials with a combined score of 121.65 This is #TeamBC first GOLD MEDAL of the @2019CanadaGames 🙌@BCFreestyle @canfreestyleski #WEareBC — Team BC (@GoTeamBC) February 17, 2019

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.