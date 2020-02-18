The Campbell River Atom A Tyees pose for a photo with their medals after they won the gold-medal game at the Campbell River Minor Hockey Association Atom Development (A and B) tournament at Strathcona Gardens on Feb. 17, 2020. Photo by Brayden Elke

Atom A Tyees capture gold at home tournament

Campbell River beat Comox 3-2 in a shootout

The Campbell River Atom A Tyees are champions in their own barn.

The team won gold at the Campbell River Minor Hockey Association-hosted Atom Development tournament over the Family Day long weekend at Strathcona Gardens.

The Tyees started off the tournament with a 3-3 tie against Comox, but secured their first victory Saturday morning, beating Richmond 5-2. The team had two games on Sunday and skated strong in both, defeating Peninsula A 8-3 Sunday morning and Kerry Park 9-4 Sunday afternoon.

Monday’s gold-medal game was a rematch between Campbell River and Comox.

Kane Nicolas and Grady Veary scored late in the third period to force overtime. But after five minutes of overtime, the game still couldn’t be decided and it went to a shoot-out. Kole Anderosov stood strong in net and the Tyees won 3-2.

“It was an incredible game,” said Ray Anderosov, hockey parent and team volunteer.

The Tyees have just one regular season game left. They will secure their regular season banner win or lose.

Island playoffs are scheduled for the first week of March and the team will have one more tournament in Richmond.

The Tyees are two-for-two in tournament victories, having won gold in Victoria earlier this season.

