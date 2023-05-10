James Durand

Are you too busy to have fun?

By James Durand

A few years back, people used to ask me how I managed to ride so much. This happens less often now since I don’t ride so much.

So, What happened?

For a while, when someone asked how things were going, I’d automatically answer, “I’ve been really busy.”

More recently I decided that no matter what’s going on in our lives, it’s going to be busy, but I can always find a bit more time if I need to, or more likely, want to.

I remember about six or seven years ago, I had a riding partner who was devoted to our Thursday night rides.

He would blow off almost anything to make the ride.

He had commented a few times that his daughters danced and how boring it was to go watch, so he liked that our ride night was also dance night, and he chose to ride.

Then, one night it was raining hard, the wind was insane, and we were in for a long wet ride. Shortly before the ride start I got a message saying he couldn’t ride that night, because he really wanted to see his girls dance.

I chuckled to myself and then went out for a really fun, but super wet ride with a crew of friends that, apparently, were not as busy.

Back then my kids were younger, I had less stuff on my plate, and I was able to make riding my priority, so short of a family or work emergency, I never skipped rides.

Recently, we moved our Thursday group ride location and we now meet up the hill from Swicked, at the dam. I decided I would leave early and ride up to meet the crew. It’s a great way to squeeze in more pedalling, get warmed up before the group ride, and gain some fitness with extra climbing.

It’s easy too. Jordan and Jon handle the shop for the last hour of the day, Chenoa deals with the kids on Thursdays anyway, and my motivation has been growing steadily lately.

No matter how busy we may get, we all need some down time, right? This is mine.

Then Thursday rolled around again and as I was about to get ready, I looked out the window. It was nasty out, raining hard, kind of cold, and a little windy.

As I was going to grab my riding clothes, I noticed a couple projects unfinished on my desk, and all of a sudden I felt too busy for the extra 40 minutes of pedalling. I hunkered down and finished off the projects, then drove up the hill with the boys.

Sure, I still rode that night with the group, but I had to laugh at myself a little. The projects could have easily been done Friday morning.

So, next time you ask how I’m doing, you should get a positive response … but if I say I’m really busy, it just might be raining.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

Campbell RiverCycling

