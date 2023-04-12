Westley Lim with a Fraser Valley rainbow caught at Echo Lake. Shannon Lim photo

April is the time to renew fishing licenses before heading out on the water

By Don Daniels

April 1 was the due date to renew the 2023/24 freshwater fishing license.

A new basic non-tidal license is required for anyone aged 16 years and older to go fishing in lakes and rivers here in British Columbia. If you live in Campbell River you can purchase your license online or if you don’t have a computer, any member of your family or a friend can help you out online. You can also go to Service BC and they will get your information and get your the license done.

Since there are no fishing licence vendors in Campbell River, you can go to tackle shops in Courtenay or Nanaimo and it’s their store policy to get your information and print a license copy for you. A freshwater fishing regulation synopsis booklet is available online and at times a paper copy is available in stores in Campbell River who sell fishing tackle, usually these booklets get picked up pretty quick. If you have a favorite fishing location it is best to check if any changes to regulations or catch limits have been made.

In area 13 Discovery Passage it looks like there is no change from last year. I am trying to get out in May to do some catch and release fishing for chinooks.

In the late part of March, the weather has been off and on and if you check your calendar from last year we got snow this time of year here in Campbell River. Catchable-sized trout have been stocked in lakes from Victoria to Courtenay. One thousand coastal cutthroat trout have been placed in Langford Lake in Victoria, 2,000 Fraser Valley rainbows have already been stocked in Maple Lake near Cumberland. Echo lake will be stocked within the week and I plan to be out there on a pre-determined date.

Water levels are changing on a weekly basis and trout anglers have been trying their luck on the Quinsam and Oyster Rivers locally. Next week I will have some information on tagged trout in the Quinsam River with a cash reward being offered if you catch and release the trout and send in the tag.

There is plenty of trout in Echo Lake and the best fishing is using worms and waiting it out until you get a bite. We need some warmer weather to get the trout moving into shallow water. The deepest part of Echo Lake is about 47 feet but finding the water 20 feet deep along the shoreline has been productive for fly anglers, small Muddler Minnows have been working so far this month.

The next free session for Fly-Tying for Beginners will be held at the activity room at the library here in Campbell River on Sunday, April 30 starting at 1 p.m. Last month we had a good turnout and everyone is welcome back to have some fun learn fly-tying techniques and get out fishing. For those who attend, I will make a draw for a number of fishing books and those who attend will take home materials to continue their fly-tying adventure.

Campbell River

