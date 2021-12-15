Another successful swicked year

By James Durand

This year has seen many successes, despite all the chaos going on around us.

We’ve managed to maintain good inventory of bikes, accessories, and parts all year when most bike stores were struggling.

Somehow, in a labour shortage, we found a couple super strong mechanics to join the Swicked team to help us keep our community riding.

And, even though it was our plan B, we found a new building and turned it into a dream shop. Bigger, better, and more efficient than ever.

None of this was easy and it took a lot of sacrifices from me and Chenoa, but in the end it was well worth it the struggles.

Having said all of this, none of these wins compare in the least to our last success.

For our 12th year straight, because of our amazing community, we were able to fill every request for our “Bikes for Kids” Christmas program.

With the help the Angel Tree and your very generous donations we delivered safe and shiny re-purposed bikes to deserving kids.

On top of that, many of you who didn’t have old bikes to donate, chipped in with cash donations. This allowed us to not only donate bikes, but include helmets and locks as well.

And with Rotary jumping on board with us, we even managed to include one brand new bike.

It’s an amazing and giving community we live in and we’re proud to be part of it.

Thank you so much for all the help, support, and caring.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

