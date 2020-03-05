The Black Creek Rocks funspiel was held Feb. 22 in Courtenay. Photo supplied.

Annual Black Creek Rocks funspiel attracts 46 curlers

The Black Creek Community Association recently hosted its curling funspiel “Black Creek Rocks” on Saturday, Feb. 22.

This annual event has a 40-plus year history in Black Creek.

Forty-six players of all skill levels hit the ice at the Comox Valley Curling Centre at 9:30 a.m. and the winners claimed their place on the historic plaques late that afternoon.

The winners of the “A” Division were Bill Grutzmacher, Erica Grutzmacher, Linda Smith and Andy Smith.

The “B” winners are Ken Bond, Phyllis Sanders and Sandy Vardy.

The “C” division was won by Joan Bond, John Hobson and Janine Calder.

The prize for “Good Sports” was decided by a vote from each participant. The Black Creek Centre’s own team of Darren Mantle, Ian Doe, Dana Starritt, and Andrea Sorensen were chosen as the team which best exemplifies the qualities of good sportsmanship.

The BCCA is a recreation centre that serves the Merville, Black Creek and Oyster River areas. It is a not-for-profit, charitable organization that strives to promote healthy, enjoyable community living through a range of affordable leisure and recreational programming and community events. The community centre itself is a vibrant, multi-use facility with over 55 years of history.

“We’d like to thank our event sponsors, Natural Pastures Cheese, Quality Foods and Art Knapp for providing food for our participants and prizes for the Good Sportsmanship Award,” said Black Creek Community Centre events and marketing co-ordinator, Tracey Clarke. “It is events like these that strengthen the connections within this largely rural community. Promoting healthy living through events like this one helps drive the BCCA’s mission to meet the recreational needs of our community.”

