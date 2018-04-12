Anglers are champing at the bit

The avid anglers living in Campbell River are anxious to get fishing with both freshwater and saltwater seasons on the launching pad.

The winter months are gone and for those who make a living guiding tourists in northern lodges, it’s time to go back to work. Many have started getting boats ready for the peak fishing season about a month away here in Area 13 and to the north of Campbell River. Area 13 includes Sayward, Sonora Island, Quadra Island, Campbell River and south of Shelter Point.

Fishing License renewals can be done online but local tackle shops can do it for you if needed. Other things to know are to check the species regulations and check the area maps for any closures. Minimum size for springs is 62 cm and you have to record with ink your catch on your license.

In Campbell River, a number of boats are getting out and while a few hours of fishing may not get your limit, just getting a salmon in the boat is a fine thing. There is activity at the Hump fishing in depths 0f 190 to 220 feet of water. Anchovy and herring rigs are popular also trolling with five inch coyote spoons is getting results.

Steelhead fishing in local rivers is hit and miss but a few fish are around.

These fish are dark after spawning and have been spotted but not hooked. The Salmon River is fishable and the top end has certainly changed and the lower end water flow is quite calm but that will change as nature takes its course. Northern areas have good cuttie action as these fish go after fry-patterned flies. Other patterns are Intruders that can be pink or blue and those drifting are using pink or orange wool but pink rubber worms can be very effective in a prime pool.

If you’re willing to put in the time and effort in the cooler weather for trout fishing, the local lakes can be very rewarding and some large trout can be caught. Many will fish the upper Campbell or Buttle lakes and the time spent for many will be cut down by the many stumps that are hidden.

They are a nuisance but for some, it’s very productive especially now in early spring. Weather determines the lake turnover and the wind and rain will move nutrients around but is only effective in certain local lakes. They do not include Echo as that water is basically rainwater.

Water temperature at Echo should be at least 15 degrees at the top layer and that will happen in May.

I am looking at doing another fly tying session for beginners and I will announce the date next week in The Fishing Corner and possibly adding on a fly casting demo at the same time for those who have a fly rod but need a starter session in order to get on the river or lake.